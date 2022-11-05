Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Both Ohio State and TCU entered November with 8-0 records. And both the Buckeyes and the Horned Frogs escaped the first weekend of the month with a victory despite some sluggishness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And, really, that’s all that matters for a playoff contender at the moment. Ohio State got caught in bad weather at Northwestern, a team that is no one’s idea of good and also no one’s idea of passive. The Wildcats have created some headaches with an aggressive defense at times this season, and they teamed with the conditions to limit Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud to 76 yards passing.

That left it to the Ohio State defense to stymie Northwestern, which it did for the final three quarters. The final margin of 21-7 was hardly dominant, but it will be largely forgotten about if the No. 2 Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) get into the barn at 13-0 early next month.

The same will be said of TCU’s 34-24 defeat of Texas Tech should the Horned Frogs win out. Their only touchdown before the fourth quarter was Derius Davis’s 82-yard punt return less than two minutes in, and they trailed 17-13 heading into the final period.

That changed with three trips to the end zone in less than eight minutes, the latter two coming when Texas Tech turned it over on downs in its own territory while trailing. The first of those was questionable even before Davis hauled in a 23-yard scoring strike from Max Duggan to make it 27-17. The second was sensible given the deficit.

It was not TCU’s best game, though it wasn’t an atypical one. The Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games (including Kansas State at home and at West Virginia) by exactly 10 points.

The important part, though, was the winning. If No. 7 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) continues to do so, it (like Ohio State) probably won’t hear much later about this weekend’s bit of survival.

Colin Goodfellow (winner) Return to menu It’s likely nobody took one for the team this week quite like Goodfellow. Advertisement The Kentucky punter was carted off after making a game-saving play late in the Wildcats’ 21-17 victory at Missouri, chasing down a terrible snap, somehow getting a punt off near the goal line and managing to draw a roughing the kicker penalty. Colin Goodfellow with an absolutely INCREDIBLE play



Snap goes wild, he recovers and punts it away while getting ROCKED, drawing a roughing the punter penalty for a Kentucky first down.



Goodfellow got carted off after this. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/o0ptXMoIEB — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 5, 2022 Even without the penalty, it was a remarkable effort. Instead of Missouri taking the lead (or taking over inside the Kentucky 5), the Tigers would have probably had the ball around the Kentucky 35 with 2:25 to go. That’s not ideal, but it was much better than the alternative. Yet with the penalty, Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) was able to avoid sending its defense out again until there were 38 seconds left — and even then, with Missouri buried deep in its territory. Goodfellow wasn’t the one to pin the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) back there, but it hardly mattered. He’d already done more than his part to ensure the Wildcats secured bowl eligibility.

The Aggies (loser) Return to menu Now is not the time to pile on the much-maligned Aggies for how they fared in a 41-24 loss to Florida. Illness cost Jimbo Fisher’s team several players, and Texas A&M gamely took a 24-20 lead into the half before fading. Advertisement That said, the Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) land here because a team that starts the year in the top 10 nationally shouldn’t find itself needing a three-game winning streak to close the regular season simply to reach the postseason. But that’s the fate staring at Texas A&M as it enters the final quarter of a Murphy’s Law kind of season.

Air Force (winner) Return to menu The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy heads back to Colorado for the first time since 2016 after the Falcons completed a sweep of their service academy rivals by defeating Army, 13-7. The Falcons (6-3) turned to Brad Roberts to grind out 135 yards on 33 carries, and quarterback Haaziq Daniels accounted for Air Force’s lone touchdown with a 17-yard run in the third quarter. But much like last month’s 13-10 triumph over Navy, the Falcons won on the strength of their defense. Advertisement Army (3-5) didn’t cross midfield in any of its five second-half possessions and managed a meager 78 rushing yards on 35 attempts. It was impressive work against a Black Knights team that ranked second in the country in rushing (behind only Air Force) with 334.6 rushing yards per game. Tennessee earns top spot in first College Football Playoff rankings

Purdue (loser) Return to menu Here’s the thing about being the perpetual joker in the Big Ten deck: The Boilermakers are bound to put together an out-of-nowhere showing at some point most years, but it also means their complete duds are incredibly puzzling. Such was the case with a 24-3 loss to Iowa at home as the Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) saw their West Division title hopes damaged. Facing one of the more pedestrian Hawkeye teams in recent memory, Purdue couldn’t generate any sort of passing attack, saw Iowa score 10 points off its two turnovers and was on the wrong end of Kaleb Johnson’s breakout 200-yard rushing day.

Duke (winner) Return to menu The Blue Devils became eligible for the postseason Friday with a 38-31 victory at Boston College. Considering Duke went a combined 5-18 over the last two seasons, it’s a significant feat for the program under first-year coach Mike Elko. Advertisement Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) hasn’t reached a bowl since 2018, and it has proved plenty opportunistic while collecting victories against sub-.500 teams like Northwestern, Temple and Virginia in addition to Boston College. That’s hardly a criticism; even if their schedule isn’t the most daunting, the Blue Devils have been in every game this season. Their most lopsided loss was a 35-27 setback at Kansas on Sept. 24. Next up for Duke: Trying to clinch a winning season as Virginia Tech comes to town next week.