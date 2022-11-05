Georgia dominates Tennessee and leaves no doubt about who’s No. 1

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATHENS, GA. — Georgia’s shorthanded yet stifling defense, a perceived slight and 90,000-plus fans hollering until hoarse turned what had been billed as perhaps the most consequential game in Sanford Stadium history into a lopsided win against No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13, Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The undefeated Bulldogs, fuming from being slotted third in this week’s first College Football Playoff rankings, claimed their sixth straight triumph in the series in large part by hounding quarterback Hendon Hooker, sacking him six times and keeping the Heisman Trophy hopeful jittery in the pocket for extended stretches.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) gained the upper hand in the chase for the SEC East Division title and a berth in the conference championship game — and almost certainly assured itself a spot in the four-team CFP. The reigning national champions have three games remaining, and none of their opponents has a winning record in their respective conferences.

The Volunteers (8-1, 4-1), meanwhile, failed to handle the frenzied atmosphere as well as Georgia’s swarming defense, failing to reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter and finishing with 289 yards of total offense. It marked the worst showing in total yards and points this season for an offense that entered the game first nationally in both categories. Georgia dominated despite being without standout linebacker Nolan Smith, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in last week’s 42-20 win over Florida.

Hooker completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 195 yards and threw just his second interception of the season. The redshirt senior had been averaging 292.3 passing yards before facing the SEC’s top-ranked defense in both total yards and scoring.

Still, the Volunteers’ path to the CFP remains on somewhat steady ground given their body of work that includes five victories over opponents ranked at the time in the Associated Press top 25. The most notable of those was against Alabama, sixth in the CFP, in Knoxville, Tenn., last month.

Stetson Bennett, Hooker’s occasionally overlooked counterpart, directed three first-half touchdown drives, the first of which ended on his 13-yard run around the right side that put the Bulldogs ahead to stay, 7-3, in the first quarter.

The senior outran safety Jaylen McCollough to the edge, diving toward and hitting the pylon for his sixth rushing touchdown this season and 10th of his career, compelling teammates to hoist him high in celebration as Bennett urged on raucous supporters jumping in end zone seats.

Midway through the fourth quarter, fans serenaded the whisper-quiet Tennessee sideline with chants of “overrated,” electing to remain in their seats through a storm that moved through the area and remind a small swath of Volunteers backers that the road to college football supremacy still runs through Athens.

In developments reinforcing the enormity of the proceedings, entire sections of the stadium began filling up with Bulldogs faithful, some clad in red from head to toe, roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. They greeted Tennessee players with resounding boos during warm-ups.

It was among the many indications of the fan base’s indignation that the CFP committee seeded the reigning national champions two spots below the Volunteers, who arrived in enemy territory seeking a second win inside a month against a participant in last season’s CFP.

The Volunteers had been riding a wave of convincing triumphs that began with thumping LSU, 40-13, in Death Valley. Then came the program’s most consequential victory in decades, 52-49 over the Crimson Tide, which lost to Georgia in last season’s CFP final.

The resurgence led to Hooker vaulting to the top of discussion for the Heisman Trophy, but the transfer from Virginia Tech played like anything but in the first quarter. The Bulldogs managed to rattle Hooker with relentless pressure, including a crushing hit in the end zone from defensive tackle Jalen Carter that forced a fumble.

Tennessee guard Javontez Spraggins recovered the ball and ran, with officials ruling he had advanced just beyond the goal line to avoid a safety. But the Bulldogs quickly cashed in on the ensuing field position they acquired from Tennessee having to punt in the shadow of the goal post. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey badly beat safety Doneiko Slaughter down the right sideline, and Bennett delivered a throw McConkey caught in stride on the way to an uncontested 37-yard touchdown with 3:32 to play in the first quarter.

Slaughter also was out of position on Bennett’s next touchdown pass to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, which opened a 21-3 lead 43 seconds into the second quarter, exposing a pass defense that came in ranked 127th in the country.

