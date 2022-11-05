Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña ‘doesn’t act like a rookie’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Of all the shortstops through all the years, from Honus Wagner to Derek Jeter, from Ozzie Smith to that guy named Carlos Correa, no shortstop in major league history had done what Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña did Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Until Peña hit one in the fourth inning of his team’s eventual Game 5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, no rookie shortstop had homered in the World Series. No one. None of them. Not one.

“You just got to be grateful to be in the position that we’re in. We’re in the World Series. That in itself is something special,” Peña said. “I just go out and enjoy it, have fun, play hard, play my game and then just trust my preparation.”

If that answer sounds canned, too polished to be believed, that is in keeping with how the 25-year-old has presented himself. In his first full season at a premier position for one of the premier organizations in baseball, he hit .253 with 22 homers and a .715 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — good enough for middle-of-the-pack among big league shortstops in most categories. Earlier this week, Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award, too.

“Jeremy has a lot of good things,” Astros second baseman José Altuve said earlier this postseason. “If I start talking about him, we might spend here two hours. He’s a great player, and I love the way he is handling everything.”

For most rookie shortstops, numbers like those and praise like that would be plenty impressive, more than anyone could ask. But the Astros do not plan for a regular season’s worth of action. They plan for a whole extra month of tough at-bats against the game’s best pitching with the World Series on the line. They have made six consecutive American League Championship Series appearances. Peña’s fitness for the position would be measured not only by what he did from April through September but also in October.

Advertisement

“You don’t really know,” Manager Dusty Baker said of Peña earlier this postseason. “You don’t know if guys are going to come in, tear it up or guys are going to come in and fail until they get in that situation.”

The Astros, who enter Saturday’s Game 6 on the cusp of a World Series title, always seemed willing to find out. They did not pursue a replacement for the special shortstop who anchored the start of their recent run of dominance, Correa, when he left in free agency last winter. They had their pick of many established shortstops in a saturated market. But by spring training they had made clear that Peña would begin the season as their starter.

All year, Astros front-office members, coaches and players argued against comparing Peña with Correa. He could never be Correa. He just had to be Jeremy Peña, whatever that turned out to be.

Advertisement

“I never saw it as having to fill shoes,” Peña said. “I just had to come in and be myself, play my game.”

He started the season strong. Then he hit .218 across July and August, adjusted his swing to put his foot down sooner — the kind of change young players are often reluctant to initiate and uncomfortable making. But Peña hit .278 with a .790 OPS from September through the end of the regular season, another data point suggesting he wouldn’t be intimidated by anything, including failure.

“He doesn’t act like a rookie. He’s quiet like a rookie should be, but he doesn’t act like a rookie, like some rookies act,” Baker said when asked what makes Peña so well equipped for all that has come his way in his first big league season. “It probably comes from his background, from his culture, from his dad who played, from his mom that he’s close to, and the fact that, I think he’s the only Dominican dude I know who went to University of Maine.”

The spring weather in Orono, Maine, would seem to offer plenty of preparation for the chills and thrills of postseason baseball. But could anything prepare him? Given the reliability with which the Astros win this time of year, and the integral role Correa played in that winning, that the comparison would continue into the postseason felt inevitable.

Advertisement

And that comparison seemed likely to be unfavorable for any young player. Correa hit .272 with 18 homers and an .849 OPS in 79 postseason games with the Astros. As a rookie he once had three extra-base hits in one game, one of just four players ever to do it at the time. But this year, at least, Peña has been better: He enters Game 6 of the World Series hitting .333 with a 1.005 OPS and four homers. No Astro — not veteran Alex Bregman, not slugger Yordan Alvarez, not Altuve — has done better in any of those categories.

“He came into camp as a young player. He had his eyes open. He always paid attention. You could tell he was very attentive and confident but quiet,” Baker said Thursday. “Boy, he’s played remarkably well. Boy, I mean, he’s really carried us for a while here through this postseason, and that’s especially tough for a young player — a young shortstop. I’m just glad we have him.”

Peña was the one who finally drove home a run to give the Astros a win in that 18-inning marathon clincher against the Seattle Mariners in the division series. In his ALCS debut, he doubled twice and homered to become the first rookie to compile three extra-base hits in a postseason game since … Correa. He was named MVP of the ALCS. And on Thursday night, he had three hits in the Astros’ pivotal Game 5 win: a homer, an RBI single through a drawn in infield and a groundball through the right side as part of a perfectly executed hit-and-run. The Astros scored three runs in that game. Peña played a role in creating all of them.

“Just a special kid. He’s been doing it for us all year,” Game 5 winner Justin Verlander said. “It seems like in big spots he comes up. Even when he was struggling a little bit there for a little bit in the middle of the season, if his number was called in a big at-bat, it seemed like he came through for us. So he’s got that, I don’t know, that ‘it’ factor.”

GiftOutline Gift Article