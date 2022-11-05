St. John’s girls, St. Albans boys win DCSAA cross-country titles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The St. John’s girls overcame an uncharacteristically sticky November afternoon and several weakened immune systems Saturday afternoon to capture their fourth DCSAA cross-country title in five seasons at Kenilworth Park in Anacostia. In the boys’ race, St. Albans cruised to its first state title, with senior Pierre Attiogbe earning the individual gold.

Senior Caroline Gotzman, who finished the girls’ 5,000-meter race in third place at 20 minutes 41.3 seconds, was one of several runners who called the temperature a major factor and said her team’s performance spoke to its resiliency. Her twin sister, Meredith, placed 16th despite dealing with flu-like symptoms that hit a handful of other Cadets. Senior Sophie Mattheus, who recovered from a midrace fall, finished in under 22 minutes for the team’s fifth-best mark.

The Cadets’ 50 points edged National Cathedral (56) and Georgetown Visitation (67).

“This week was the hardest of our lives,” Caroline Gotzman of St. John’s said. “We fought tooth and nail. But this is the best win I’ve had at St. John’s because everyone banded together and defied the odds.”

Emphasizing the collective effort, the team donned shirts that read “We > Me” on the back.

“Cross-country is a microcosm of life,” Cadets Coach Desmond Dunham said, calling the group one of the most cohesive and uplifting of his career. “You can prepare all you want, but life is going to throw you a curveball every now and then.”

Georgetown Visitation sophomore Vivian Kelly (20:12.3) was the fastest girls’ runner, pulling ahead of National Cathedral freshman Cecilia Wright (20:33.7) in the final mile. Kelly said the victory helped shed disappointment from last week’s fifth-place finish at the IAC/ISL/MAC championships.

“Everyone was going out a little slow because of the heat, and I was pretty tired, but when I saw the finish I just kept pumping my arms.” Kelly said. “It just means so much [to win].”

In the boys’ race, Attiogbe crossed the line in 15:52.3, well ahead of runner-up Sebi Hume (16:43.9), Attiogbe’s sophomore teammate. Hume crossed holding up his index finger as if he knew where his Bulldogs would finish.

He wasn’t wrong. The Bulldogs (30 points) huddled and hugged as they saw their program’s name atop the digital scoreboard for their first state title.

“Even outside of cross-country we’re always together, and it translates when we’re racing,” Attiogbe said. “That’s what really makes it special. It’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives.”

By now, Coach Jim Ehrenhaft acknowledged, the team knows what its doing.

“They’ve worked so hard; I just told them not to do anything different than what they’ve done before,” Ehrenhaft said.

Bronze medalist Matthew Podratsky (16:49.2) led Gonzaga (54) to its second silver medal in as many weeks following a strong showing at the WCAC championships. St. John’s (85) and Georgetown Day (86) rounded out the top four.

