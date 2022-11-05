Tennessee-Georgia live updates Bulldogs jump out to early lead

Holy triskaidekaphobia. An unusually batty college football season heads for the usual batty November with an evil eye upon 13. Contenders for the four-team playoff just got whittled across September and October to, yeah, sure, 13. The only way the contenders would exceed 13 is if the tumult escalates to let in a two-loss team, which hasn’t happened in the playoff era and which would prompt only one word.

In reality, there are 13, and here come some intra-13 dates. Tennessee (8-0) will play at Georgia (8-0) in an all-13 colossus Saturday, just when we thought we could stop spending time ever thinking about any Tennessee vs. Georgia. (Their past five meetings had gone 207-64 to Georgia.) Alabama (7-1) will play at Mississippi (7-1) in a 13-vs.-13 matter Nov. 12 after little old Mississippi just sent wealthy punch-drunk recruiting champion Texas A&M (3-5) to a fourth straight loss. (“Three hundred and ninety rushing yards against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good,” went the shaded critique of Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin, to SEC Network.)