Tennessee-Georgia live updates Bulldogs jump out to early lead

Tennessee (+8.5) at Georgia
As CBS Sports/247 Sports analyst Bud Elliott and 247′s Brandon Marcello have pointed out, the Volunteers are starting to look a whole lot like the 2019 LSU team that won the national title.
The Tigers’ ninth game of that charmed season: a 46-41 win at Alabama as five-point underdogs.
The Vols’ ninth game of this potentially charmed season: a game at Georgia as 8½-point underdogs.
The knock against Tennessee for most of this season has been a leaky pass defense. The Volunteers gave up an average of 402.7 passing yards in wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama. But Tennessee smothered Kentucky’s Will Levis, who could be the first quarterback selected in next year’s NFL draft, in last weekend’s 44-6 win, allowing only 98 passing yards, intercepting Levis three times and sacking him four times.