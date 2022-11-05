World Series live updates The Astros meet the Phillies for Game 6 in Houston

Luke McNichol was sound asleep when his phone blew up with messages. He thought he knew what the notifications were about. McNichol, the baseball coach at Henderson High in West Chester, Pa., is one of the few local fans who isn’t rooting for the Phillies this November. He figured the Phillies had come back to win Game 5 of the World Series.
What he didn’t know was that Chas McCormick — his former player and the reason he’s pulling for the Astros — held off a ninth-inning rally when he robbed J.T. Realmuto of extra bases. McCormick leaped and banged into the wall at Citizens Bank Park to haul in what could have been a double or more. The catch helped the Astros win Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.