World Series live updates The Astros meet the Phillies for Game 6 in Houston

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander still had the ball, and Dusty Baker still had one of baseball’s best bullpens, which he kept cooped up behind the outfield fence at Citizens Bank Park. In the contemporary postseason, this just isn’t something you see much. What in the name of Kevin Cash is going on here?

It was only the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. Verlander once thought of the fifth inning as about the middle of a normal outing. But when Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies doubled into the corner on Verlander’s 84th pitch, this was a critical juncture. Verlander was already navigating the pop-off-at-any-moment Phillies’ lineup for a third time — kryptonite for modern pitchers, enough to make front-office architects snap their slide rulers in half.