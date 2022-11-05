The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Series live updates The Astros meet the Phillies for Game 6 in Houston

(David J. Phillip/AP Photo)
Updated November 5, 2022 at 7:18 p.m. EDT|Published November 5, 2022 at 6:52 p.m. EDT

The World Series returns to Minute Maid Park on Saturday night as the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series against the Phillies and can earn the franchise’s second championship with a win.

If necessary, Game 7 would be Sunday night in Houston.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 6

  • Starting pitchers: Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-2, 2.67 ERA this postseason) vs. Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.42 ERA).
  • First pitch: 8:03 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
