Capitals’ issues deepen with Dmitry Orlov day-to-day with lower-body injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed Sunday’s practice with a lower-body injury and is officially listed as day-to-day. Orlov took normal shifts in the first period of Washington’s 3-2 home loss to Arizona on Saturday, but did not play the final 40 minutes. It remains unclear when or how Orlov’s injury occurred. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette did not offer any further details on Sunday.

Washington (5-6-2) plays its next game on Monday at home against Edmonton. The Capitals are 0-2-2 in their last four games and have a grueling stretch ahead. After the Oilers on Monday, the Capitals play Pittsburgh at home on Wednesday, Tampa Bay at home on Friday and the Lightning again Sunday on the road.

Including Orlov, Washington’s injury list is long, with Beck Malenstyn (finger), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee), Carl Hagelin (eye, hip), Connor Brown (knee), T.J. Oshie (upper body) and John Carlson (lower body) all out of the lineup.

Carlson was sporting a noncontact jersey at Sunday’s practice. The defenseman suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday in Nashville after an awkward collision into the boards and was retroactively placed on injured reserve. He is not eligible to play until Monday against Edmonton, but it does not appear likely that he will suit up against the Oilers.

Advertisement

At Sunday’s practice, Erik Gustafsson took rushes with Trevor van Riemsdyk, Martin Fehervary was paired with Nick Jensen and Lucas Johansen was with Matt Irwin.

While injuries are at the forefront, the Capitals got an intriguing addition at Sunday’s practice. Forward Nicholas Aube-Kubel skated for the first time as a Capital after the team claimed him Saturday afternoon off waivers from Toronto.

The 26-year-old played in six games with the Maple Leafs but did not crack the scoresheet. Toronto signed Aube-Kubel to a one-year deal in the offseason after he recorded career highs in goals (11) and assists (11) last season for the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.

Aube-Kubel, a right-handed shot, was chosen in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft by Philadelphia. He practiced Sunday on the left wing along with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line.

Advertisement

“We like the way he skates and competes,” Laviolette said of Aube-Kubel. “He has an impact on the game in a different way. It’s a starting point for that line … he is one of the guys that leads the league in hits — is top 10 — plays the game hard, competes hard and is an easy guy to like.”

Aube-Kubel could add a spark to the Capitals’ lineup similar to the one they received Saturday from Sonny Milano. Milano played in his first game with the Capitals against the Coyotes and recorded 13:20 of ice time to go with three shots on goal.

“I thought he was good, I thought his line created a lot,” Laviolette said. “His line stayed in the offensive zone and had some looks and had some chances. I thought Sonny looked good.”

GiftOutline Gift Article