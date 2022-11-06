At FedEx Field, hope emerges for Commanders fans after years of resignation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the parking lots and in the stands at FedEx Field on Sunday, Washington Commanders fans saw the familiar “Sell the Team” signs and T-shirts and banners in a new light. The slogan for years had been a cry of frustration and of exasperation, the only recourse for those who had stuck around as a once-proud franchise lost games on the field and fans in the stands. But now, some said they felt a sense of hope.

Though there was skepticism, too — some said they will refuse to believe Daniel and Tanya Snyder would sell the Commanders until it actually happens — there were more signs, more banners and a buzz among the tailgaters. One fan improvised by sticking two sheets of paper below the windshield wipers of his Ford that read “BYE DAN.”

“It’s what this fan base needs to bring back people who have left us over the last [25] years,” said Justin Lake, a season ticket holder, adding: “It’s been tough as fans to stick through it. We’ve done our best. But this is a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel for us. It gives us hope.”

Back in Week 7, fans had chanted “Sell the team!” But this week, only one section of the crowd did — and it was just before kickoff. For the rest of the 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, fans were more engaged by the players on the field than the owner in his luxury box. They contended with a sizable contingent of opposing fans, as usual, but cheered their team loudly and passionately as it battled to extend its winning streak against one of the best teams in the NFC.

During the game, the video boards didn’t show Tanya Snyder — her appearance had prompted boos in Week 7 — and the crowd’s energy was saved for the biggest moments: the heroics of quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the appearance of team dog Mando and the misfortune of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who once played for Washington.

“You like that!” the crowd yelled, trolling him with an old catchphrase. “You like that! You like that!”

In and around FedEx Field on Sunday, fans remembered the shock and disbelief they felt after hearing Wednesday morning that the Snyders had retained an investment bank to “consider potential transactions.” Many learned of the news from sports radio, cellphone notifications or calls from friends and family members. Chris Handon did a double take when a broadcaster said it on Fox 5, and Miles Fang had to see several posts on Twitter before he believed it.

Lake called his father, Jeff, screaming with joy, and then picked up his 8-month-old son and said, with what he called genuine joy, “You’re not going to have to live through Dan Snyder!”

“We thought we were stuck,” Jeff Lake said, grinning.

Before the game, Tim Manley, a 47-year-old fan who owns a screen-printing business, set up his tailgate and hung on it some of the shirts he’d made over the years to chronicle the pains of rooting for Washington.

Once, he had created a shirt that read “WANTED” over a cartoon drawing of Snyder’s face. In 2016, he had made “Make the Redskins Great Again,” with “Fire Bruce” (referring to former team president Bruce Allen) and “Impeach Dan” on the back. In 2021, when Snyder bought out his minority partners, including FedEx founder Fred Smith, Manley photoshopped the old logo with the text “FedUp.”

Two weeks ago, after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was “merit” to remove Snyder as owner, Manley devised a new shirt. This one was inspired by Barack Obama’s iconic 2008 campaign poster and included a picture of Irsay’s face, tinted burgundy and gold, above the slogan “HOPE.” On the back, it read “SELL THE TEAM.”

“The only parade Dan Snyder would bring to D.C. is when he’s on his way out,” he added.

One fan, Nelita Stauffer, recently bought a “Sell the Team” shirt after she saw an ad on Instagram. Another, Walt Dowling, was in the club section during the Green Bay game last month when he saw fans in the stands below holding a sign with the same slogan. The next day, he read that stadium staffers forced the fans to take the signs down, and he resolved to support the cause himself.

“I decided to get the shirt to see if they tried to make me take it off,” he said.

In the afterglow of Wednesday’s announcement, fans dreamed of what that could mean. Some suggested it could mean a new culture, a new name and a new stadium — maybe even in D.C. But most just hoped that somehow, some way, it would give them back the winning team they once had.

“I’m not even talking about winning a Super Bowl,” Ryan Pinkston said. “[It’s] just feeling good again.”

Pinkston said he recently spent time with a friend who once had season tickets but eventually gave up on the team. The friend said he was trying to pick a new team to support.

“I said, ‘I will not accept your resignation,’ ” Pinkston remembered. “It’s going to make it so much better when we’re back.”

During the game, Coach Ron Rivera said he noticed a difference in the crowd. Commanders fans had battled Vikings supporters and tried to give his team a home-field advantage it so often lacks. In the end, even though the Commanders lost, some of the same fans who have made the bleak walk out of FedEx Field many times over the years didn’t seem so dejected anymore.

“Sell the team!” they chanted. “Sell the team! Sell the team! Sell the team!”

Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.

