The billionaires lining up to express interest in the Washington Commanders should’ve seen the photo of season ticket holder Caiyl Bawa’s seat. Like every other Sunday this season, Bawa, a lifelong fan who inherited tickets from his father, showed up to FedEx Field and walked down to section 101, row 28, seat 5. Right under the Snyder family’s suite. This time, however, he discovered the plastic at the bottom of his very expensive resting place had melted. How? Bawa had no clue. He just knew the seat was unsuitable for sitting.

@Joey_Socrates @Commanders @whoisjwright just got to my seat. My season tickets. 101 row 28 seat 5. Not even throwing shade but please tell me how I am suppose to sit down? You didn’t inherit this stadium so it’s not your fault but maybe just DM me for a solution? pic.twitter.com/3y05WLzck0 — TheVoiceofDC (@IamDanSnyder) November 6, 2022

“Not surprised,” Bawa said. “Outside of surface-level upgrades, they really have not touched the lower level in years. It’s a dump.”

But the photo of that mangled, melted plastic unfit for anyone’s derriere illustrates a major selling point for this team. Because Bawa stayed, sat down and still cheered on the Commanders.

There are plenty fans just like Bawa. No matter how exhausting their experience can get — despite the five consecutive losing seasons, the decades of embarrassment they’ve endured and even Sunday’s 20-17 letdown against the Minnesota Vikings and old friend Kirk Cousins — they still show up. They always show up.

So to the super wealthy who may want to add an NFL franchise to their portfolios, here’s some unsolicited advice: Buy this team. The desperate and neglected fans who live within these borders will be worth the investment. If they will commit their hours and shovel their money into Daniel Snyder’s operation, then just imagine the love they’d shower on a team owned by individuals who might actually respect them.

For now, the owner and the fans will continue this awkward dance of avoidance. Snyder won’t publicly show his face, and fans will keep showing up to the NFL’s most hospitable stadium for visitors.

Every week, Commanders fans have to play defense inside their own home. Already, they’ve lived through a Philadelphia takeover and a Green Bay invasion. Then, on Sunday, a foreign “Skol” clap filled their house. The game drew an attendance of 58,651, which Vivid Seats projected to be about 60 percent Commanders fans. But though the slight majority could be heard during the sing-songy “Hei-nick-eee” chants, during the low points in the game, a sea of purple silenced home fans, particularly in the lower bowl behind the Vikings sideline.

Yet Washington fans know this is just another afternoon of football at FedEx Field, where they will persevere and cheer on. Just like they will on Nov. 27, when the Commanders host the Falcons, and somehow their home will look as though it’s located in a suburb north of Atlanta. These are the visible reminders that a large chunk of the fan base has fallen off — but still, it’s no mystery why Forbes can value this franchise, with a dysfunctional owner and dumpy stadium, at $5.6 billion.

“It is still one of the NFL’s marquee franchises in one of the wealthiest parts of the country that I think, if it were ever put up for sale, would have people banging down the door to buy the franchise and recognizing that everything that has happened over the last 10 years is something that is fixable,” Kurt Badenhausen, a reporter who helped Forbes value franchises for more than two decades, told The Post in January.

“There is a narrative that Washington … will be in a much different place financially in six or seven years than it is right now,” Badenhausen said. “When you’re looking at a valuation, you’re looking forward and not looking back. That’s the reality of things. This isn’t a small-market franchise that has struggled to draw fans for decades. This was once one of the NFL’s two or three marquee franchises, and I think any buyer would see a path where that is possible again.”

The fans who remain likely see that vision as well. Though many still hold on to the glory days, they’re buying into the team’s rebrand, quite literally. Before kickoff, the scene outside of the Commanders’ team store looked like Black Friday, as fans formed into a line that snaked down the concourse, at least the length of a football field, just to purchase the team’s official all-black alternate jersey.

“As a fan, I don’t think any of [Snyder’s] doings affect me on game day, but as a human being, I think he sucks,” Peter Gallagher, a fan from Calvert County, Md., said.

Gallagher would rather see a new owner, but still, he waited in line Sunday to buy his 11th team jersey. This one, a No. 4 Heinicke in black. While walking the concourse, a team official noticed fans like Gallagher and giddily pointed out the line to get inside the store to a nearby reporter. These are the morsels that can nourish the Commanders: their new jerseys and even their team dog Mando, who received one of the loudest ovations of the day. The rebrand is clicking with the die-hards. Now, just imagine if the team could somehow recapture a lost generation of fans.

The interested billionaires should be imagining this pot of gold, too, the chance to fill the seats with new Commanders fans, because the loyalists like Bawa aren’t going anywhere.

By the way, Bawa never had to rest his bum on that broken seat. He may be an old-timer, at least when it comes to loving the professional football team here, but he’s a modern-day fan who knows how to tweet his frustration to get results. After he tagged several team officials in a photo of the problem, staffers came down and quickly fixed the seat. He even received a new seat cushion.

Satisfied, Bawa stayed and enjoyed watching his favorite football team. Even better: When he looked behind him toward the owners’ suite, he never saw Snyder.

Bawa and the fans like him are the reason there’s something worth saving here. And their love, the team’s most valuable asset, should be worth the billions.

