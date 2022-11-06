Errors, penalties on special teams define a frustrating day for the Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings, the score was tied, 17-17. After a crucial red-zone stop by the Commanders, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph attempted a go-ahead field goal. As his kick fluttered through the uprights, a flag flew toward the FedEx Field grass.

The call: unnecessary roughness on Washington defensive tackle John Ridgeway for making contact with the Minnesota center, who was deemed a defenseless player immediately after the snap. The penalty gave the Vikings a new set of downs, and the Commanders were out of timeouts. Minnesota drained the clock, setting up a second game-winning attempt for Joseph. He knocked in a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining, sealing a 20-17 comeback win for the Vikings.

“You cannot make forcible contact to the head and neck area because [the player is], by definition, defenseless until he has time to protect himself or to move downfield. Then he’s no longer defenseless,” NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said in a postgame pool report. “The call there was [Ridgeway], the defender, made forcible contact to his head and neck area immediately after the snap and before he had time to protect himself.”

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, frustrated by the close loss, provided his perspective on the game-altering penalty.

“We teach the guy to cross the [opponent’s] face to get across,” Rivera said. “What we were told was he ran through the guy’s head and neck area. I can’t tell you whether he did or didn’t. I didn’t see it. What it looked like on replay was he did his technique. He came across. He did hit the guy coming across. The guy fell backward.”

In a game of missed opportunities, the Commanders’ struggles on special teams were magnified. Entering Sunday, special teams had been an area of strength for the Commanders. Pro Football Focus had ranked Washington’s special teams in a tie for second-best in the NFL through the first eight weeks. Against Minnesota, however, less-than-stellar execution hurt Washington.

Early in the first quarter, a holding call on cornerback Rachad Wildgoose negated a 10-yard punt return by Dax Milne. Rather than beginning the drive in Minnesota territory, the Commanders started at their 35, a 20-yard swing of field position. Washington’s offense only tallied a handful of snaps in Vikings territory throughout the first half, and that penalty created more offensive obstacles. The drive resulted in a punt, and the Commanders remained scoreless.

Then, in the second quarter, the Commanders again had an opportunity to shift field position and pin the Vikings deep in their own territory. Tress Way booted a long punt that began to slow to a halt inside Minnesota’s 2-yard line. Streaking down the field, Percy Butler was unable to corral the ball before it bounced into the end zone, giving the Vikings 18 extra yards of breathing room.

Butler, who was frustrated by his missed opportunity, spoke to the struggles of the unit as a whole Sunday. He mentioned that the unit must adjust to facing different protections as a result of its strong play thus far, including quick double teams on gunners.

“They know how fast we are, how fast we play,” Butler said. “The guy who was helping on the double [team], they were dropping him a lot earlier than other teams [have been] and protecting their returner more.”

In a close matchup with little margin for error, the Commanders’ uncharacteristic lapses on special teams proved costly, especially the fourth-quarter penalty on Ridgeway.

“You rarely, rarely see that. It’s just unfortunate,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “We were hoping to get the ball back and have a chance to go down there and win or tie it, but that’s just football.”

Following the penalty on Ridgeway, a hush fell over the Commanders fans in attendance.

Earlier in the game, what would have been Benjamin St-Juste’s first career interception, a pick-six, was overturned by a pass interference call. After the loss, St-Juste described the mentality of the defense after backbreaking penalties.

“Next play, next play.” St-Juste said. “By the time you start thinking, ‘Oh, what could I do, or was that [a penalty],’ they’re going to hit you with another play.”

