Commanders can’t keep it going as Kirk Cousins’s Vikings rally to a win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On second down near midfield Sunday afternoon, Taylor Heinicke dropped back, shifted slightly left to avoid the pressure, then reared back to launch a rocket toward the goal line for Curtis Samuel. The Washington Commanders wide receiver had sprinted downfield on a post route, only to be met by three Minnesota Vikings defenders.

That is, until one — safety Camryn Bynum — collided with an official at the Minnesota 7-yard line and tumbled along the ground. Like a bowling ball, Bynum continued to roll along the edge of the goal line beneath Samuel and teammates Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson, who had to sidestep him as Samuel secured the ball in the end zone.

The crowd at FedEx Field erupted, and upon review the 49-yard touchdown was upheld.

“Hein-i-cke! Hein-i-cke!” fans chanted as the Commanders turned in a game-altering, stadium-shaking play that could have gone terribly awry. The touchdown put Washington ahead and rejuvenated its sputtering offense, but the momentum didn’t last long enough to yield a victory. Minnesota scored the final 13 points, including a Greg Joseph 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, as Washington fell, 20-17, to end its three-game winning streak.

Advertisement

The loss dropped the Commanders to 4-5 before a trip to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) on “Monday Night Football” in Week 10.

The defeat felt fitting for the Commanders with Heinicke at quarterback. His reckless abandon often teeters on the line between foolhardy and brilliant. Had his throw to Samuel been intercepted, it would have doused any hope for a momentum swing in a critical NFC matchup. And had his fourth-quarter interception landed in the hands of tight end Logan Thomas, Heinicke probably would’ve left FedEx Field victorious again.

Instead, he played the hero for a while but couldn’t close the game in that role. He finished 15 for 28 for 149 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception for a 77.8 passer rating. Instead, ex-Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (22 for 40, 265 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 81.8 rating) left FedEx Field with a comeback victory in his first appearance there for the Vikings (7-1).

Before Heinicke’s touchdown pass to Samuel, the offense struggled. The Commanders produced just 38 yards in the first quarter — while losing approximately 39 on mistakes in punt coverage. Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was flagged for holding on one, and safety Percy Butler couldn’t corral a near-perfect punt by Tress Way before it made it into the end zone for a touchback.

Advertisement

The Vikings’ game plan appeared to be centered around keeping Heinicke in the pocket and not letting him scramble or improvise to extend plays. That mostly worked for the first 30 minutes.

The Commanders’ defense kept them in it. Minnesota managed just one touchdown in a first half that ended with the Vikings up 7-3 but seemed much more lopsided.

Everything changed when Samuel caught that rocket from Heinicke. Washington forced the Vikings into third and 11 and a punt on their ensuing drive.

The Commanders picked up more steam when Heinicke hit Terry McLaurin for a 15-yard catch. Though the drive ended when Heinicke was off the mark on fourth and one, the defense again came through, forcing a three-and-out.

What worked for Minnesota in the first half failed to stop Heinicke in the third: He resorted to scrambling and dodging defenders, this time lowering his shoulder to spin off linebacker Eric Kendricks to pick up nine yards on second and 10. Washington challenged the ruling that he was short of the sticks and lost, costing it a timeout.

Advertisement

No matter. Undrafted rookie tight end Armani Rogers ran for 24 yards and, four plays later, Heinicke hit 2021 seventh-round pick Dax Milne in the right corner for the end zone for his first touchdown catch, expanding the Commanders’ lead to 17-7 with 14:14 left.

The stands at FedEx Field shook as fans chanted “You like that! You like that!” — a reference to Cousins’s famous declaration in 2015, when he was Washington’s quarterback, after a win over Tampa Bay. The crowd then segued into louder screams of “HEIN-I-CKE! HEIN-I-CKE!”

Had cornerback Benjamin St-Juste’s pick-six on the Vikings’ subsequent drive held up, screws might have been knocked loose from the Commanders’ decrepit stadium. Instead, St-Juste was flagged for pass interference, and then the Vikings marched downfield for a score — but only three points, thanks to Kam Curl. The safety tackled Adam Thielen at Washington’s 7-yard line to spare a touchdown and force Minnesota to settle for a 25-yard field goal that made it 17-10.

Advertisement

Still playing on the edge, Heinicke threw a dart up the middle intended for Thomas, who was surrounded by four defenders. Safety Harrison Smith picked off the pass and wove 35 yards upfield to the Washington 12-yard line. Cousins threw a 12-yard fade to running back Dalvin Cook two plays later to tie the score at 17 with 7:46 remaining.

Washington offered the Vikings a gift — two actually — in the final minutes that all but gave the game away. The Commanders wasted 20 seconds just before the two-minute warning, spurning a timeout and a chance to stop the clock before the Vikings’ third-and-goal attempt from the 4-yard line. The defense held and forced a field goal try, but on the attempt, defensive tackle John Ridgeway made contact with the Vikings’ center and was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Vikings another set of downs from the 2.

The Vikings burned the clock before Joseph knocked home the winning field goal with just 12 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

The Commanders’ inconsistent play has become almost routine with Heinicke at the helm. He has made a habit of taking games to the wire and invigorating all three phases with his scrappy play.

But after team owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced this past week that they had retained an investment bank to explore a sale of the team, Sunday’s excitement only temporarily hid the franchise’s turmoil.

In the parking lot, signs on the windshield of a truck read “BYE DAN.” In the stadium, some fans wore burgundy T-shirts with “Sell the Team” in gold — while standing in line to buy merchandise at the team store. And in the stadium’s south corner, a pocket of fans resumed a chant from weeks prior — “Sell the team! Sell the team!” — before calls for Heinicke drowned it out.

But as the stadium emptied, it was Cousins — the franchise player Washington has spent the past five years trying to replace — who was serenaded with chants of “You like that!” as he headed to the locker room.

GiftOutline Gift Article