NFL live updates Vikings take 7-0 lead over Commanders on first drive of game

The Commanders look to extend their winning streak to four and get back over .500 for the first time since Week 1 when they welcome former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to FedEx Field. Cousins, who has thrown 11 touchdowns against five interceptions, won his only meeting with Washington since he signed with Minnesota as a free agent after the 2017 season, a 19-9 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in October 2019.