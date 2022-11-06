The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Vikings take 7-0 lead over Commanders on first drive of game

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke warms up on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedEx Field. (The Washington Post)
By
Updated November 6, 2022 at 1:32 p.m. EST|Published November 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST

Washington (4-4) looks for its fourth straight win and to snap the five-game winning streak Minnesota (6-1) is riding in Kirk Cousins’s return to FedEx Field. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM
  • Line: Vikings -3
Loading...