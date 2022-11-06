NFL live updates Vikings take 7-0 lead over Commanders on first drive of game

The Commanders have struggled to sustain drives in the early going. After a 16-yard run by wide receiver Curtis Samuel on the first play of Washington’s second possession, Danielle Hunter sacked Taylor Heinicke for a loss of six. On third and long, Heinicke dropped back and then took off on an apparent designed run but was stopped after a short gain. Tress Way’s ensuing punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback. (Vikings 7, Commanders 0, 1:57 left in the first quarter)
Washington’s defense rebounded to force a three-and-out on Minnesota’s second possession, with Daron Payne sacking Kirk Cousins at the Vikings’ six-yard line on third down. The Commanders will begin their next drive at their own 45-yard line. (Vikings 7, Commanders 0, 4:48 left in the first quarter)
Washington picked up a first down on its opening possession on Taylor Heinicke’s 12-yard completion to Cam Sims, but the Commanders were forced to punt three plays later when linebacker Eric Kendricks tackled wide receiver Curtis Samuel short of the sticks on third and six. (Vikings 7, Commanders 0, 6:49 left in the first quarter)
17 mins ago
17 mins ago
Vikings take 7-0 lead on Kirk Cousins’s TD pass to Justin Jefferson
Washington won the pregame coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Vikings the ball first. Minnesota mounted an impressive opening drive, a nine-play march capped by Kirk Cousins’s nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Cousins is 5-for-5 for 67 yards to start the game and converted Minnesota’s first two third downs with completions to tight end T.J. Hockenson and Jefferson. (Vikings 7, Commanders 0, 9:17 left in the first quarter)
The Commanders look to extend their winning streak to four and get back over .500 for the first time since Week 1 when they welcome former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to FedEx Field. Cousins, who has thrown 11 touchdowns against five interceptions, won his only meeting with Washington since he signed with Minnesota as a free agent after the 2017 season, a 19-9 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in October 2019.
Washington’s defense could have a tough time containing Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who ranks third in the league with 752 receiving yards on 52 catches. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is coming off his best game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals, a 111-yard rushing effort in the Vikings’ fifth straight win.
52 mins ago
52 mins ago
Pregame reading: Commanders must make Vikings pay for mistakes