Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and NASCAR team executive, dies at 49

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Joe Gibbs, a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach with Washington who went on to lead a top-tier NASCAR organization with the help of his two sons, has now lost them both. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019, also at the age of 49, after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

The vice chairman and chief operating officer of Joe Gibbs Racing, Coy Gibbs was in the Phoenix area Saturday night to watch his 20-year-old son Ty Gibbs win the Xfinity Series title at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Ty Gibbs had incurred criticism after wrecking teammate Brandon Jones at a race last week, in the process costing the latter a shot at the season title. Coy Gibbs said after Saturday’s race that his son made “a huge mistake last week” but then “doubled down and did his job” in the Xfinity Series finale.

“It was fun to watch,” Coy Gibbs said then of seeing his son, one of four children with his wife Heather, get the win.

Ty Gibbs was slated to drive a car for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. He pulled out of that assignment in the wake of his father’s death and was replaced by Daniel Hemric.

NASCAR held a moment of silence in Coy Gibbs’s honor Sunday before the Cup Series race. A member of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, Christopher Bell, was among the four drivers Sunday with a chance to win the season crown.

A moment of silence in honor of Coy Gibbs is held at Phoenix Raceway. pic.twitter.com/OeXHBMG71O — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2022

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do,” Hamlin said in a tweet before the Cup Series race began, “but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest.”

Several current and former NASCAR drivers also shared messages online of support for the Gibbs family, including Kyle Busch, who was set to start his final race for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Busch tweeted. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 6, 2022

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who hired Joe Gibbs for a second stint as coach of the franchise from 2004 to 2007, said Sunday that he and his wife Tanya were “devastated” at the news.

“Our hearts go out to Coach Gibbs and his wife, Pat,” the Snyders said in a statement. “Coy was a part of our Washington football family, having served on our coaching staff from 2004 to 2006. We extend our deepest sympathies from the entire Washington Commanders family to his wife Heather and their four children.”

After playing college football as a linebacker at Stanford, Coy Gibbs spent several years as a driver on circuits including NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck Series. He then joined his father’s NFL staff in Washington as an offensive quality control assistant before he was tabbed in 2007 to head up Joe Gibbs Racing Motocross. When J.D. Gibbs, then the president of the parent company, began suffering from neurological issues in 2014, Coy Gibbs took on greater duties.

“Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson, whose company has been a years-long partner of JGR, said in a statement (via nascar.com). “Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.”

