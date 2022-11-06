There’s ‘no doing it alone’ for Vikings, Kirk Cousins in win over Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Commanders receiver Dax Milne flexed his way to the sideline following a six-yard touchdown catch that gave Washington a 17-7 fourth-quarter lead, shouts of, “You like that?” — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’s signature saying, repurposed as a taunt — served as the game’s soundtrack. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Fueled by the inspired play of quarterback Taylor Heinicke and reports that team owner Daniel Snyder is considering selling the franchise, the once-dormant crowd’s chant evolved to “Hei-ni-cke!”

The Vikings’ 13 unanswered points from that moment on showed just how much they liked the crowd’s chants. Minnesota finished with a 20-17 win.

“God [darn] right, I like that,” Cousins told his teammates in the locker room after being awarded the game ball. “I love that.”

When Cousins, who spent his first six seasons in Washington, entered free agency in the spring of 2018, experts and fans alike were split on whether the 2012 fourth-round pick was deserving of a long-term deal. On one hand, Cousins was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league. But on the other hand, there was much to be desired when it came to shouldering the burden of carrying the team to victory when it mattered most.

Five years after he signed a three-year, $84 million deal with Minnesota, those questions remain. Cousins is 10-18 in prime time games, including a 2-10 record in “Monday Night Football,” and he is just 1-3 in the playoffs.

But this season, under former Washington offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Cousins and the Vikings lead the NFC North. Sunday, in the quarterback’s first game back as a visitor at FedEx Field, Minnesota improved to 7-1 on the year despite an average performance from the quarterback.

Cousins completed 22 of his 40 attempts for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Minnesota’s stout defense kept the game within reach, and Cousins was able to capitalize on moments when needed.

“I don’t think anybody can really carry a team nowadays,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith, whose interception helped spark the Vikings’ comeback, said. “If you don’t have a good team around you, you’re not going to win, and you’re not going to last. He makes plays to win, and that’s all that matters.”

Cousins opened the game with nine straight completions, including a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to score the day’s first points. But as the pressure from Washington’s front line increased, he completed just five of his next 15 attempts.

As a result, Washington was able to turn an early seven-point deficit into a 10-point advantage.

“The offense isn’t where we want it to be as far as being in sync,” receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with seven catches for 115 yards, said. “And that’s frustrating, but it’s definitely not because of Kirk. At the end of the day, everyone has to be better.”

Unlike previous seasons, when Cousins would have been asked to win the game on his own, the rest of the team more than stepped up.

Trailing 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, Cousins connected with Jefferson for a 47-yard pass, which positioned the team for a field goal.

On Washington’s ensuing drive, Smith snagged his third interception in as many games and returned it 35 yards to the Commanders’ 12-yard line. That positioned Minnesota to score two plays later on a pass from Cousins to Dalvin Cook. After the defense forced another punt, Cousins led the Vikings on a 15-play, six-minute drive that resulted in a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with 12 seconds remaining.

“Kirk isn’t the kind of cat that will let you know how he’s feeling in a certain situation,” Jefferson said. “The Commanders was making it tough on Kirk and our offense as a whole, but we all wanted to get it done for him, because he’s our guy. So that’s what we did. Ain’t no doing it alone in our locker room.”

