Keira D’Amato’s first New York City Marathon on Sunday will cap a spectacular year of running, one in which she rose to the top ranks of American women and turned professional with one of the sport’s more unusual backstories .

“I’m extremely happy with it,” D’Amato said of a year that began when she grabbed headlines for claiming the American women’s record in the Houston Marathon in January. She was well known in the running community but became a national story for setting the record after a decade off from running because of injury, along with the happier arrival of marriage and two children.