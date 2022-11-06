Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts to serve one game suspension for season opener

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Justyn Mutts chose to come back to Virginia Tech for a sixth year of college basketball after exploring the possibility of entering the NBA draft. His participation during the pre-draft evaluation process in an event not certified by the NCAA has left Mutts unavailable for the Hokies’ season opener. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The versatile 6-foot-7 starting forward will be out Monday night when Virginia Tech faces Delaware State at Cassell Coliseum after the NCAA issued a one-game suspension, announced Friday through a statement from the Hokies athletic department.

NEWS: Justyn Mutts will be unavailable for Monday’s season opener.



We look forward to having El Niño back with us on Thursday vs. Lehigh! pic.twitter.com/bpjQc0d5UB — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) November 4, 2022

Mutts is expected to be back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against visiting Lehigh.

“I knew there was a possibility that he would be ruled ineligible for a game, maybe two,” Hokies Coach Mike Young wrote in a text message. “I wanted him to have as many opportunities and as much feedback as possible last spring. Justyn and I were working together on this type of thing throughout the process.”

Mutts led the Hokies in rebounding (7.4), assists (123) and steals (43) last season and finished second on the team in scoring (10.1). He also embraced the assignment of defending the opponent’s top scoring threats on many occasions, including during last season’s ACC tournament championship game at Barclays Center.

The upstart Hokies, seeded seventh, throttled top-seeded Duke, 82-67, to claim the first conference tournament title in program history thanks in part to limiting the Blue Devils to 9-for-23 shooting (39.1 percent) in the second half. Apart from Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, no Blue Devils starter scored more than 11 points.

Mutts was not immediately available to comment on the suspension, which leaves Virginia Tech with only one starter from last season, guard Hunter Cattoor, available for the opener amid a roster overhaul that included, most notably, the departure of forward Keve Aluma, a second-team all-ACC selection.

Other starters gone include point guard Storm Murphy, a graduate transfer last season, and senior guard Nahiem Alleyne, who left for Connecticut via the transfer portal.

But the portal also provided reinforcements, such as 6-9 forward Grant Basile. The graduate transfer from Wright State is in line to start in place of Mutts after averaging 18.4 points in the Horizon League last season.

Basile, a two-time all-conference second-team selection, chose Virginia Tech over Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among other schools.

“He is a very skilled player,” Young said. “Now he’s played college basketball three or four years, but he still has some strides to make defensively and on the glass. He’s got to do a job for us on the glass. We can’t have that burden on [Mutts] and our guards, night in and night out.”

Rice transfer Mylyjael Poteat (6-9) and Memphis transfer John Camden (6-9) also figure into the rotation in the frontcourt, which remains unsettled as Young tinkers with the lineup early in the season.

There’s far more certainty in the backcourt, with Cattoor as the anchor. The senior was named the ACC tournament’s most outstanding player after scoring 31 points in the championship game, including 7 of 9 on three-pointers.

That group also includes Sean Pedulla, who takes over at point guard, and Darius Maddox, a junior from Bowie whose three-pointer with 6.7 seconds left in overtime delivered a 76-75 win over Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament.

“There are a number of new faces,” Young said during ACC men’s basketball media day in Charlotte last month. “Justyn wasn’t with us first session of summer school, but 10 of them were. We had our entire team together in the second semester of summer school. We can do a lot with them on the floor.”

