A dose of overtime magic gives Gonzaga the WCAC boys’ soccer championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the final seconds of overtime Sunday afternoon, Gonzaga’s soccer coaches yelled a cereal name from the sideline to guide their players: “Special K!” Assistant coach Mike Formant turned to a videographer and said: “Record this. It may not go in, but it’ll be pretty.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On a free kick from outside the box, Gonzaga completed a pair of quick passes before midfielder Kevin Coffey attacked the goal. Bishop McNamara goalkeeper Owen Allegro blocked his shot, but the rebound arrived at midfielder Daniel Bollman’s feet. The junior struck the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, stripped off his jersey and sprinted to Gonzaga’s student section to celebrate the Eagles’ 1-0 win for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship at Catholic University.

The Northwest Washington program notched a WCAC record 13th championship but its first since 2019.

Advertisement

“I just know I’m going to get a chance — at least one — throughout the game. If I finish that chance, then I know we can win,” Bollman said. “I’ve scored a game-winner [in club soccer], but it’s nothing like this with all the fans and everything. It’s just so hype.”

On Oct. 11, Gonzaga (22-0-1) and McNamara (17-2-1) drew at 1 in a game between the top teams in The Washington Post’s midseason rankings. The squads were evenly matched Sunday, too, but a winner had to be crowned.

Seeking a fresh scoring play, Gonzaga’s players designed one at practice Saturday. They named it after a nickname of a teammate, whom they want to remain unidentified until the season ends. The players continued trying the play for an hour after their two-hour practice ended.

Coffey, the facilitator Sunday, hadn’t practiced the sequence. He began coughing Tuesday and awoke Wednesday with a 104-degree fever. The senior visited an urgent care location, where he was told he would be contagious until Saturday.

Advertisement

Coffey struggled to watch Gonzaga’s semifinal win over St. John’s on a stream from his home Thursday. But his teammates were relieved when he texted them Saturday that he would be healthy for his final WCAC game.

“I haven’t touched the ball in five days,” he said. “So I was surprised I did that. But, man, I thought I had that goal. And when I saw it pop out to [Bollman] and he was open, I just started celebrating immediately. It was unbelievable.”

Gonzaga is the conference powerhouse, but McNamara developed into a contender last year during its surprise run to its first WCAC tournament title game, in which it lost to Good Counsel. The Forestville program faced stiff competition in Gonzaga, which is having a historically strong season. If the Eagles win this week’s D.C. State Athletic Association tournament, they will finish undefeated for the first time since 2001.

“I always hoped that we would go undefeated,” Bollman said. “But I never knew that we could make that a reality.”

GiftOutline Gift Article