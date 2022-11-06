St. John’s doubles up with another WCAC girls’ soccer championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the second half Sunday, St. John’s midfielder Emely Rubio-Garcia was trapped in the right corner of Catholic University’s field. After dribbling through two defenders, the senior sent a long cross into the box. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Sometimes I just close my eyes,” she said. “I hope [someone] is in the box. They’re always in the box looking for my crosses.”

Her teammates were there. After a brief scuffle, forward Catherine Webster got a foot on the ball and sent it into the top left corner of the net.

Webster’s goal held up as the winner in a 2-1 victory over Good Counsel that secured back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships for St. John’s.

“We set this goal at the beginning of preseason,” Rubio-Garcia said. “We set the mentality that we were going to win each and every game that we played.”

Entering last year’s WCAC final, Good Counsel was undefeated and nationally ranked. St. John’s shocked the Falcons, 1-0, and Rubio-Garcia had an assist on the winning corner kick.

After both teams returned 10 starters, the roles were reversed for Sunday’s rematch. Good Counsel (14-5) hoped to upset St. John’s (16-0-1), which is ranked in multiple national polls.

“It’s like looking at Good Counsel and being like, ‘I don’t want to lose this,’ ” Webster said. “I don’t want to come all the way here and lose.”

St. John’s Coach Allison Diaz credited last year’s championship win to building early momentum with a goal about 10 minutes in. St. John’s started fast again Sunday.

Just 43 seconds in, forward Sam Stevens gathered the ball off a blocked shot and struck it into the top left corner. Good Counsel equalized about 25 minutes later when senior Angelina Serrano scored on a breakaway.

About five minutes into the second half, St. John’s turned to Rubio-Garcia, the WCAC player of the year, to create an opportunity. The senior came through with her 17th assist of the season.

“You can ask extra of Emely, and she’ll deliver even more than you can think,” said Diaz, whose squad will seek another title in this week’s D.C. State Athletic Association tournament. “I’ve adored coaching her for four years, and I can’t believe she’s leaving me.”

Overwhelmed by exhaustion and emotion at the final whistle, Rubio-Garcia dropped to the turf. As her teammates accepted the championship plaque, she lay at midfield holding a sports drink. As Rubio-Garcia’s teammates danced around the plaque, Diaz helped her stand and join the party.

“It was just surreal, and it was just dopamine everywhere,” Rubio-Garcia said. “Towards the end, I was feeling a bit dizzy, but I knew I had to push through it for my team.”

