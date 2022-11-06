With Bradley Beal sidelined, the Wizards can’t stick with the Grizzlies

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS — It’s not that the Wizards are so hapless that they can’t string together a good sequence or an extended run. The Memphis Grizzlies slept in Sunday and Washington took advantage with an early spurt, looking to bounce back from a horrendous home loss to Brooklyn two days before by starting with energy, focus and sharper rebounding.

But the cream rises to the top, and it took only 10 minutes for it to become apparent that the Wizards could not sustain that level of play nor keep up with Memphis offensively — especially without Bradley Beal. Washington’s star guard entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Wizards who did make it onto the court Sunday weren’t effective enough on defense to help shorthanded Washington keep pace as the Grizzlies prevailed, 103-97.

Advertisement

Washington scored the first nine points, but a 9-0 run near the end of the first quarter was all it took for the Grizzlies to seize momentum as Ja Morant warmed up. With its fluid offense, Memphis forced the Wizards’ bigs to defend Morant much too often — he’s too quick for them, and he had no problem leaping high enough to dodge even 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis’s wingspan.

On the other end, the Wizards looked lost on offense and too frequently looked to the teammate next to them to take charge as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. had to roll out a new starting lineup. Second-year guard Corey Kispert started in Beal’s place in just his second game of the season after missing time with an ankle sprain, and Deni Avdija was back in the starting group for Anthony Gill, who Unseld said was under the weather with a non-covid illness. (Gill played three minutes off the bench.)

The Grizzlies (7-3) racked up a 23-point lead by the middle of the third quarter, meaning that an impressive 19-0 Wizards run later in the period merely gave them a fighting chance rather than control.

Advertisement

By then, Washington (4-6) had no margin for error. Its hard-fought third quarter unraveled when it allowed the Grizzlies to grab a couple of key offensive rebounds. And Memphis received an injection of intensity when center Steven Adams checked back in after having limped to the locker room in the third quarter.

Four consecutive missed three-pointers, two apiece from Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, sealed the Wizards’ fate in the fourth quarter as the arena rocked with a rowdy crowd’s energy and Memphis improved to 4-0 at home.

Point guard Monte Morris led five Wizards in double figures with 18 points. Rui Hachimura had 15 points off the bench; Kuzma added 12 points and 11 rebounds; Will Barton had 12 points; and Porzingis scored 10.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Beal departs

This is Beal’s second stint in the protocols this season. He also missed a preseason game at Charlotte after he returned conflicting coronavirus tests; it turned out that he had strep throat.

Advertisement

Beal traveled with the team to Memphis on Saturday afternoon and was placed in protocols that night. Unseld said he will return home to Washington in accordance with league protocols, skipping Monday’s game at Charlotte, and his absence made an already short bench even shorter.

The Wizards were without Beal and backup point guard Delon Wright (hamstring), and Gill was under the weather. That meant two-way player Jordan Goodwin, who splits his time between the Wizards and the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, got early minutes Sunday.

Goodwin traveled with the team; rookie Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd and Vernon Carey Jr. were assigned to the G League.

Goodwin shines again

Unseld’s praise for Goodwin after an Oct. 30 blowout loss in Boston was simple and telling: “He just did it.” The 24-year-old was in the right place at the right time, made no egregious mistakes and showed impressive feel for the game despite limited experience at the NBA level.

Advertisement

Goodwin did much of the same Sunday: He had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. He helped facilitate movement on offense and competently filled in at point guard when asked.

Davis in the G League

Davis spent his weekend playing with the Go-Go. He had 13 points on 3-for-13 shooting to go with three rebounds and two assists in just over 25 minutes in the team’s season opener Saturday, earning praise from Unseld for his aggressiveness. He had 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting with four rebounds, six turnovers and three blocks in 23 minutes Sunday.

He is slated to rejoin the Wizards on Monday in Charlotte.

GiftOutline Gift Article