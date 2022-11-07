Caps dig out of their rut and find their groove in a win over Edmonton

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals dug out of their offensive rut Monday night against the highflying Edmonton Oilers, leaning on tested veterans and youthful newcomers alike to notch a 5-4 win at Capital One Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington (6-6-2) snapped a four-game skid (0-2-2) behind a pair of goals apiece from Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov, plus Alex Ovechkin’s eighth of the year. Missing two veterans on the blue line and numerous forwards because of injuries, the Capitals carried a 4-2 lead into the third. But then things got dicey.

Leon Draisaitl cut the Oilers’ deficit to 4-3 with 17:06 to play, leaving Edmonton with plenty of time. Kuznetsov, who also had two assists, seemed to slam the door with 1:51 left when he converted a stunning between-the-legs pass from Ovechkin on the rush to restore the Capitals’ two-goal lead.

But the Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with 66 seconds left — also his second of the night — to cut the Capitals’ lead in half again. It was a tense final minute, but the Oilers couldn’t find an equalizer. Capitals backup goalie Charlie Lindgren turned away the late barrage and finished with 25 saves. Stuart Skinner had 26 stops for the Oilers (7-6-0), who have lost three in a row.

Monday’s game was the Capitals’ first since a 6-3 win Oct. 24 at New Jersey — a span of six games — in which they scored at least four times. Their next game is Wednesday night against rival Pittsburgh, which has lost seven in a row, at Capital One Arena.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead with 1:45 left in the first period, stealing the puck from the Oilers’ Warren Foegele before beating Skinner clean in an impressive individual effort.

The teams combined for five goals in the middle frame, with all three of the Capitals’ tallies coming on the power play. Strome recorded his second goal only 26 seconds in when he redirected Kuznetsov’s centering feed past Skinner to make it 2-0.

Connor McDavid, the Oilers superstar playing his 500th NHL game, cut the Capitals’ lead in half with 11:27 left in the second during four-on-four play. McDavid tore through the defense before he tucked the puck past Lindgren for his 13th goal.

Kuznetsov gave Washington a 3-1 lead at 12:25 when he finished a slick cross-crease pass from Strome. Nugent-Hopkins got one back for the Oilers at 14:10 after he batted the puck out of the air and past Lindgren after a feed from Zach Hyman.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 4-2 edge with 5:24 left in the period with a wrister from the left circle. It was his fifth goal in six games and the 788th of his 18-year NHL career. Skinner became the 163rd goaltender Ovechkin has beaten.

The Capitals prevailed without defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov. Carlson was hurt Oct. 29 at Nashville and remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He was eligible to return from IR to play in Monday’s game and has been skating over the past few days, but he was not medically cleared.

Orlov was a game-time decision but did not play. He has not skated since suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday’s home loss to Arizona. Helping to fill the void, particularly on the power play, was Erik Gustafsson, who notched three assists.

Here is what else to know about Monday’s win:

Disallowed goal

It appeared Washington took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Sonny Milano in his second game with the Capitals. But after review, the call on the ice was reversed — the puck struck the crossbar, bounced down into the crease and didn’t cross the goal line.

Aube-Kubel’s debut

Winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Washington debut on the third line with Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha. Aube-Kubel skated with the fourth line at practice Sunday, but the coaching staff tried something different against the Oilers.

Aube-Kubel had a big early hit on Evander Kane that sent the Oilers’ physical forward to the ice. Wearing No. 96, he finished with two shots on goal in 10:19 of ice time.

With Aube-Kubel in, Connor McMichael tumbled out of the lineup, a healthy scratch for the 10th time this season.

