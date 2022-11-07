Self-inflicted wounds, offensive limitations stall Commanders’ progress

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Ridgeway got away with it once, and the Minnesota Vikings took note. On their extra-point attempt midway through the fourth quarter, following Dalvin Cook’s game-tying touchdown, Ridgeway, the Commanders’ rookie defensive tackle, slid to the center of the line after the snap and all but ran through the Vikings’ long-snapper before standing and raising his arms to try to block the kick.

There wasn’t a flag, but Minnesota made sure to alert the officials for the future — a future that came in the game’s final moments.

With 1:52 remaining, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph attempted a 22-yard field goal. Ridgeway, this time lined up on the left side, again slid across the line and toppled the long snapper. Ridgeway’s arm appeared to headlock the snapper as he lurched forward.

Officials immediately threw a flag for unnecessary roughness. Because the snapper was considered defenseless, hitting him in the head or neck area, “even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him” is a violation, according to the NFL rule book. After the game, Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, said in a pool report that Ridgeway “made forcible contact to [the snapper’s] head and neck area immediately after the snap and before he had time to protect himself.”

“He didn’t hit him with his shoulder pads and didn’t hit him with the helmet,” Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said of Ridgeway’s penalty on a conference call with reporters Monday. “He crossed over and caught him with his hip. He was going into the gap.”

The penalty wasn’t the sole reason the Commanders’ 10-point lead slipped away. And Ridgeway wasn’t the only player at fault in the 20-17 loss to the Vikings Sunday. But the penalty sealed the outcome, and, despite Rivera’s protest of the call, the play was yet another reminder of the Commanders’ persistent miscues and, in many respects, their inability to take a Year 3 “leap,” as Rivera coined it.

The team’s biggest hindrance isn’t a penalty here or there; such is to be expected with new, often young players rotating in and out like they have in Washington. It’s the self-inflicted wounds that, collectively, cost the Commanders games, snap winning streaks, waste impressive defensive showings and tip them back over the thin line that stands between the mediocre and the great teams in the NFL.

Sometimes those wounds are obvious and immediately painful, like the penalty on Ridgeway. But sometimes they’re cumulative, the result of limited talent at a key position or mistakes that never seem to get corrected.

“Some guys didn’t play as well as we needed them to,” Rivera said. “We missed some opportunities on both sides of the ball. … There were a couple third downs early in the game defensively that we had a chance to get off the field. Unfortunately, we didn’t, and that was disappointing. Offensively, we got to understand, we got to take what they give us, because that’s what’ll create the opportunities later in the game.”

It starts at quarterback, a fact Rivera acknowledged weeks ago.

Washington’s turnstile of starters is well-documented, and this season is shaping up to be much like the past two: Starting quarterback goes down. Backup takes over. The change creates a spark but fails to last.

Against the Vikings, Taylor Heinicke reminded why he’s a talented backup quarterback — a position paramount to any team’s success — but not consistent enough to get the Commanders out of the realm of mediocrity.

His Hail Mary pass to Curtis Samuel in the third quarter resulted, fortuitously, in a touchdown — but with the aid of an official who took out a Vikings safety in coverage.

And his interception in the fourth quarter, on a deep pass intended for tight end Logan Thomas, was more of the same: a risky play that, if successful, is celebrated, and if not is another strike against him in his quest to be a long-term starter.

“Unfortunately, he threw it off his back with his back leg,” Rivera said. “What you would’ve liked to see [is] him step into the throw as opposed to having his weight back. Because if he steps into it, the ball stays down and comes into Logan. If you see it, he’s leaning back, and that’s why the ball sailed.”

Rivera added: “That’s a little indicative of [Heinicke]. I mean, you’re going to get those kinds of shots and when he makes them; everybody gets excited. We all do. And when he doesn’t, unfortunately this was one of the things that got us.”

Over the past two seasons, as Heinicke has started 18 games in place of injured starters — 15 for Ryan Fitzpatrick last season and three for Carson Wentz so far this season — his numbers have been consistent, almost eerily so. He has shown, repeatedly, who he is as a quarterback.

His ball placement, year over year, has produced similar conversion rates, along with his average yardage and touchdown and interception rates. And the Commanders’ offensive performance with him at helm has been consistent.

This season, with more playmakers around him, Heinicke has benefited from the versatility of his backs and receivers. But after the Commanders’ upcoming Monday night game in Philadelphia, Rivera will have to decide if his starter, Wentz, should resume his role, or if the offense is better off with Heinicke.

It’s not the first time Rivera has had to make this call in Washington, where the good-but-not-good-enough has become commonplace.

