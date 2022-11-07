Hail or Fail: Shirtless Kirk Cousins liked that comeback win over Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders’ 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Hail: Taylor Heinicke’s elusiveness Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s thrilling to watch Heinicke when he’s making things happen with his legs, whether he’s scrambling out of the pocket and waiting for a receiver to get open downfield like he’s playing backyard football or tucking the ball and running. On a designed QB run during Washington’s 10-play touchdown drive in the second half, Heinicke sprinted to his right, where he found linebacker Eric Kendricks waiting for him. As Kendricks lowered his shoulders and went in for the tackle, Heinicke got even lower, stuck his right foot in the ground and spun away, leaving Kendricks grasping at air. The result was a nine-yard gain that had the FedEx Field crowd chanting Heinicke’s name.

Taylor Heinicke with the spin pic.twitter.com/WusLc5SW6B — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 6, 2022

Fail: Heinicke’s accuracy

It’s maddening to watch Heinicke when he’s making ill-advised and inaccurate throws, a tendency that’s plagued him throughout his two years as a starter in Washington. Heinicke, who has thrown at least one interception in eight of his last nine games, completed only 15 of 28 passes against the Vikings. In the third quarter, he got lucky when his throw into triple coverage resulted in a wacky 49-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel after Vikings safety Camryn Bynum collided with an official.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Washington clinging to a seven-point lead, Heinicke badly overthrew 6-foot-6 tight end Logan Thomas. Harrison Smith intercepted the pass and returned it to the Commanders’ 12-yard line, setting up Minnesota’s game-tying touchdown.

Hail: Benjamin St-Juste

Washington’s second-year cornerback had the unenviable task of covering wide receiver Justin Jefferson for most of the game, and managed to hold his own. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, but that had more to do with his immense talent than poor technique on the part of St-Juste, who was all over Jefferson on his first-quarter score. One play after St-Juste had an interception return for a touchdown negated by a questionable pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter, he sacked former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on a blitz. He also had a key third-down pass-breakup in the end zone on Minnesota’s go-ahead drive.

Fail: You like that!

The crowd taunted Cousins with chants of “You like that!” after his interception at the end of the first half and when Heinicke gave the Commanders a 17-7 lead with a touchdown pass to Dax Milne early in the fourth quarter. Cousins, who said before the game that he had “a lot of good memories” of his six years in Washington, would have the last laugh.

After completing 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, Cousins celebrated in the Vikings’ locker room by leading his team in a familiar chant. “You like that on three!” he said. “One! Two! Three! YOU LIKE THAT!” The celebration continued on the team flight home, where a shirtless Cousins rocked a diamond-encrusted chain and danced. Being 7-1 looks like fun.

Hail: Bowling

The Commanders’ sideline couldn’t have enjoyed it, but the Vikings’ celebration after Smith’s interception was objectively great. About a dozen Minnesota players assembled like bowling pins in the end zone and toppled over in unison after Smith rolled the football in their direction. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played the part of the stubborn pin, wobbling … and wobbling … and wobbling before finally falling over to complete Smith’s strike.

Fail: Ron Rivera’s challenge and timeout usage

The Commanders sure could’ve used a couple more timeouts to stop the clock during the Vikings’ six-minute go-ahead scoring drive. Too bad they wasted them in the third quarter. Washington called its first timeout of the second half before its failed fourth-and-one play. Rivera would burn a second timeout minutes later, when his challenge of the spot on Heinicke’s nine-yard scramble failed. A challenge in that situation would’ve been more justifiable had Heinicke’s run come on third or fourth down, but instead it set up third and one.

Rivera made another questionable decision when he opted not to use his final timeout after a Vikings running play before the two-minute warning. “That’s all about the analytics,” Rivera said after the game. “I have a guy that’s got the chart, going through the numbers and using the numbers and that’s what happened.”

Hail: Washington’s defensive line

Daron Payne registered a sack for the second straight week, giving him 5.5 for the season, a new career high. The Commanders’ defensive line, which helped fuel the team’s three-game winning streak, pressured Cousins throughout the game and shut down the Vikings’ running game, limiting Dalvin Cook to 2.8 yards per carry. The unit should only improve with Chase Young’s return from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the past year. That could come on “Monday Night Football” against the Eagles.

Fail: Third- and fourth-down efficiency

Washington was 3 for 10 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down. The latter statistic was especially frustrating. Leading 10-7 and facing fourth and one at the Minnesota 38-yard line in the third quarter, the Commanders kept their offense on the field. Rather than handing the ball off to rookie Brian Robinson Jr., who had picked up a tough yard on the previous play, Washington decided to get cute. Heinicke rolled to his right on a bootleg before throwing incomplete for Terry McLaurin, and the Vikings took over on downs.

