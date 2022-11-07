Diamond Miller exits early, a rough start to the season for the No. 17 Terps

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Miller’s senior season was off to a spectacular start — until it wasn’t. Maryland’s star guard looked like her old self Monday night as she dominated host George Mason in the first quarter. The highlights came quick. She got a steal, went coast to coast, split a pair of defenders and finished a layup high off the glass while getting fouled. The accompanying scream and flex was vintage Miller. Moments later, she hit a pull-up three-pointer and shuffled back on defense, tapping her temples with three fingers and sticking a tongue out for the crowd.

That was the Miller who was one of the best players in the nation as a sophomore two seasons ago. But her night took a scary turn when she left the game early in the second quarter with a knee injury. No. 17 Maryland cruised to an 88-51 victory in its season opener, but Miller never returned. The injury appeared to be to the same knee that bothered Miller all last season and required surgery in April. She had outscored the Patriots by herself before exiting, but her night ended with 11 points.

Despite losing its top player, Maryland never trailed and was never in danger. The Terps, with eight new players on the roster, looked like a promising bunch in their debut. The program was hit hard by transfers and graduation — notably Ashley Owusu heading to Virginia Tech and Angel Reese choosing LSU — but Coach Brenda Frese had success in the transfer portal, too.

Gone were five of last season’s top six scorers, but in came Ivy League player of the year Abby Meyers and a host of other accomplished upperclassmen. Meyers became the No. 1 option Monday with Miller out and finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Bri McDaniel chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds, and Shyanne Sellers had 14 points and four rebounds. Lavender Briggs scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists. But forward Emma Chardon, like Miller, suffered a knee injury in the first half and did not play in the second.

The challenge ratchets up significantly Friday when Maryland hosts top-ranked South Carolina, the defending national champion.

Taylor Jameson led George Mason with 15 points as the Patriots shot just 29.1 percent.

Here’s what else to know about Monday’s win:

Have Faith

Forward Faith Masonius started for the Terps in her first game since tearing her ACL in a loss to Indiana on Jan. 2. The senior wore a bulky brace on her knee but moved well and was active defensively. She finished with two points and three rebounds.

Roster rotation

Starting alongside Miller were Meyers, Masonius, Briggs and Elisa Pinzan. That lineup is essentially four guards with Masonius; without much size on the roster, Maryland will play plenty of small ball. Sellers, the reigning Big Ten sixth player of the year, was the first to sub in, followed by freshman Gia Cooke and McDaniel.

On the move

The Terps may be a bit small, but they offset that with a ferocious pace. Maryland looked to run at every opportunity — off rebounds, turnovers or any other change of possession. That put plenty of pressure on the Patriots’ transition defense, and that energy was not confined to the offensive end.

Maryland showed a full-court press early and often, which helped it jump to a 13-2 lead. A 15-0 second-quarter run helped the Terps lead 39-17 at halftime.

