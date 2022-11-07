After summer of self-reflection, Diamond Miller is ready to bounce back

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Miller thought she was back to her old self in the spring. The ever-present smile returned, and her goofy little giggle was much more prevalent. On the court, the celebratory scream and flex reappeared. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All of that was a bit of a facade, though, maybe even misleading herself.

The Maryland star missed 10 of the first 12 games of her junior season because of a lingering knee issue and was never quite herself even after she returned. The numbers dropped in every significant statistical category from a first-team all-Big Ten sophomore campaign, and Miller had to have offseason knee surgery in April. All of it took a mental toll.

“I think it was just like me mentally in my head,” Miller said. “I felt like I lost my confidence because you know when you feel good when you’re playing. I just didn’t feel like myself for much of the whole season. It was weird.”

Miller admitted to considering a transfer like her close friend Ashley Owusu, now at Virginia Tech. The two were nearly inseparable during their first three years together and they still talk daily, but staying put was the best decision as she continued to work to get both her knee and her mind right.

The summer provided a reset of sorts. She spent more time talking with family and friends. There were sessions with a sports psychologist. She started journaling to organize her thoughts.

A big part of Miller getting her mind right was a couple of weeks back home in New Jersey. She got to have dinner at her favorite restaurant, Butcher 360, a Korean barbecue spot, and just be around people she loves.

“I don’t think she realized how mentally defeated she was until after the season,” Miller’s sister Adreana said. “The best thing that happened was her coming home, taking a break and just realizing there’s a bigger picture.”

The big picture begins Monday as Miller leads the new-look, 17th-ranked Terrapins in the season opener at George Mason. The 6-foot-3 senior guard is now the unquestioned No. 1 option as the only returning starter after five of last season’s top six scorers departed through graduation or the transfer portal. The roster was restocked with Abby Meyers (Princeton), Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Allie Kubek (Towson), who is out this season with a torn ACL. Lavender Briggs also transferred from Florida in January. The Terps will play fast and score in bunches, but they lack size and will have to compensate defensively.

That’s a lot of new faces, but the group has plenty of accolades. Meyers was the Ivy League player of the year, and Briggs led Florida in scoring (19.4 points per game) in 2020-21 and was named second-team all-SEC. Alexander led the Commodores in scoring (15.2 points per game) and Pinzan was the American Athletic Conference’s most improved player in 2020-21. Additionally, sophomore Shyanne Sellers is back after being named Big Ten sixth player of the year and to the all-freshman team. Maryland won its two exhibition games by an average of 61 points, but some growing pains are expected once the competition improves with games against No. 1 South Carolina, No. 18 Baylor, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Connecticut before Big Ten play.

“On the court it takes time,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “And when you’re putting so many new players in right now, that’s where I say it’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. We have to have the understanding that the only player that’s been out there three straight years has been Diamond Miller.

“So that understanding for us as a team and as a program, the standard is going to be the same. How we compete, how we play is going to be the same. But also understanding that chemistry piece does take some time.”

Frese hasn’t hesitated to say the team “obviously” will be led by Miller, who has welcomed the responsibility. She was one of 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, and she was the only Terp named preseason all-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Maryland needs her to shine to bounce back from a disappointing postseason that included going one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament — which meant it failed to advance to the title game for the first time since it joined the league for the 2014-15 season.

Miller wants to go out on a high note, and there are also WNBA aspirations riding on the season. She’s an intriguing prospect with her length and versatility and has the possibility of putting up big numbers in the new role. ESPN analyst Andraya Carter noted Miller’s quickness with a first step that allows her to blow by defenders. She keeps the defense off balance with an underappreciated jab step, Carter explained, and she added that an improved three-point shot would make her a nightmare to guard.

“When I think about upside, a pro body and being pro ready and skill set and athleticism,” Carter said. “And she’ll have the ability to defend one through three, maybe sometimes even a four. … Now she’ll need maturity and experience to defend someone like A’ja Wilson, like Breanna Stewart.

“She has the size and the pro body and the athleticism to do so. I see Diamond Miller going first round. I don’t see 12 people ahead of her, in my opinion.”

That’s the light at the end of the tunnel for Miller after a long road back.

“I just stopped feeling sorry for myself,” Miller said. “I just felt very sorry for myself — like the end of the world and stuff like that. And I felt like feeling like that changed [my] mind-set, too. This is a part of my journey. I just kind of flipped my negative thoughts into positive, and I think that was really beneficial.

“Even your darkest moments, you can still be very strong. Even though I didn’t feel strong, I was strong.”

