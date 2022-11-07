Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich as their coach

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Indianapolis Colts’ ever-more-desperate search for answers in a highly disappointing season continued Monday, as they fired their coach, Frank Reich, after previously benching their quarterback and dismissing their offensive coordinator. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight The Colts made Reich the second NFL head coach ousted this season, after the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule last month following their 1-4 start. The Colts’ move came on the heels of a 26-3 defeat Sunday to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., which dropped their record to 3-5-1.

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

The Colts announced they had “parted ways” with Reich, without immediately naming an interim head coach. They said they would hold a news conference at their training facility later Monday.

The team is two games behind the first-place Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

Advertisement

Reich had a record of 40-33-1 in 4 ½ seasons as the Colts’ coach. He took the team to the playoffs twice, going 1-2 in postseason play.

The Colts had a revolving door of quarterbacks during Reich’s head coaching tenure, never finding a long-term solution after Andrew Luck retired abruptly just before the 2019 season. Reich and the Colts shuffled through a series of starters that included Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz last season and Matt Ryan to open this season.

Advertisement

But the offense struggled. Late last month, Reich sat down Ryan, who had a shoulder injury at the time, and said he intended for Sam Ehlinger to be the starter at quarterback for the rest of the season, even after Ryan was healthy. Against the Patriots Sunday, Ehlinger was sacked nine times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Last week, the Colts fired Marcus Brady as their offensive coordinator. It didn’t help, as they managed only 121 yards of total offense against the Patriots.

GiftOutline Gift Article