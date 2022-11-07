Gaithersburg nabs first playoff victory in a decade; Centreville rolls into postseason

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When things were bad, they were really bad for the Gaithersburg Trojans. The trouble started with the program’s much-publicized brawl against Northwest in September. In the wake of the incident, as investigations were held and punishments determined, the Trojans were forced to put their season on pause and forfeit two games. Their first game back from that hiatus, a 38-0 loss at Urbana, dropped the team to 1-4 and did its best to knock the wheels off this season.

But on Friday, the Trojans emerged from the first round of the playoffs with a surprising 44-28 victory over Walter Johnson.

Coming into this year, fourth-year coach Tyler Bierly was excited by his senior-laden group. These were his kids; he had watched them grow and knew the team had the talent to compete this fall. But in the first week of October, that excitement had been bruised.

Advertisement

“We went to Urbana and got our butts handed to us, yeah,” Bierly said. “But in that next week I told the guys that we were only at the halfway point of our season and we couldn’t let that bad stretch define the year. It would have been easy for them to give up and say it wasn’t our year. But all the credit goes to our kids for staying on the path.”

Gaithersburg won its next game, 28-0, and has competed well in every contest since. The Trojans entered the playoffs as the seven seed in the Maryland 4A West bracket, an underdog with plenty to motivate them.

Early in Friday’s game, the Trojans appeared a few steps behind No. 2 seed Walter Johnson. The Wildcats led by 14 points early in the second half, a deficit large enough to make many high school teams pack it in. Bierly knew that would not be the case with his Trojans.

Advertisement

Gaithersburg gave up one more touchdown after the break but turned a corner from there. Across the final quarter and a half, it outscored Walter Johnson 30-0 to earn its first playoff win since 2010.

The team’s 44-point output was its second highest total of the season, a well-timed offensive outburst powered by 193 yards rushing and five touchdowns from running back Gideon Ituka.

Gaithersburg will face Churchill on Friday in the region semifinal. It’s expected to be a close game: the two teams faced each other Oct. 28, and Churchill emerged, 33-32. Before Gaithersburg could start preparing for the rematch, they stopped to appreciate the work that went into last week’s win.

“Last night was not just about building this season,” Bierly said Saturday. “I truly believe it’s been four years in the making to get a big statement win like this for Gaithersburg.”

— Michael Errigo

St. John’s wins rivalry game

With St. John’s possessing a slim lead Saturday afternoon, junior Da’Jaun Riggs ran nine yards into the end zone. A holding penalty erased the score and pushed the Cadets to the 21-yard line.

Advertisement

On the ensuing play, Riggs sprinted into the end zone again. Another holding penalty expunged that score. The third time Riggs rushed into the end zone from 21 yards out with 1:33 remaining, there were no penalties flags.

St. John’s players and fans could begin to celebrate their 22-13 home win over rival Gonzaga.

“It was exhilaration,” St. John’s Coach Pat Ward said. “We’re both very proud programs and [there’s] great coaching on both sides. Both teams played their hearts out.”

Everyone involved with the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivalry says matchups between St. John’s (6-4, 2-2 WCAC Capital) and Gonzaga (5-5, 1-3) will usually be competitive regardless of their records. Last year, the gap was large between the Cadets, who finished undefeated, and Gonzaga, which was the league’s fourth seed.

Advertisement

Saturday’s game presented higher stakes. The winner claimed the third seed entering this week’s WCAC semifinals.

With a victory in the Northwest Washington teams’ 100th regular season meeting, St. John’s will face Good Counsel in Olney on Friday night in a rematch of the past two WCAC finals. On Oct. 28, the Falcons beat the Cadets, 28-0, in a rare blowout between the perennial contenders.

— Kyle Melnick

Players of the Week

Decarlos Young, Wise: The sophomore running back’s 311 rushing yards and four touchdowns, on just 17 carries, powered the Pumas to a 49-0 victory over Parkdale in the first round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

Tony Cammarota, Woodgrove: The senior running back helped his team clinch a postseason spot with two touchdowns on the ground and one more on a 90-yard kickoff return.

Matthew Berry, Leonardtown: The two-way senior rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles as the Lightning earned the first playoff win in program history.

Advertisement

Tad Tan, Episcopal: The senior kicked game-winning field goals the past two games, including one against Bullis on Saturday that delivered the Maroon the outright Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

Games to Watch

St. John’s at Good Counsel, Friday, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Quince Orchard, Friday, 7 p.m.

Robinson at Lake Braddock, Friday, 7 p.m.

Northeast at Potomac, Friday, 7 p.m.

Centreville rolling into the postseason

Centreville Coach Jon Shields sets three benchmarks for his team: a winning record, a district title and a region title.

In October, the team lost its shot at its second goal, the Concorde District title, with a loss to Madison. And yet it was a defeat that senior running back and Villanova commit Isaiah Ragland said is the exact kind of adversity they welcome. A 35-7 victory over Westfield (6-4) in the season finale has the Wildcats (8-2) riding a high they hope will build into the region final and beyond.

Advertisement

“That game definitely taught us to never give up,” Ragland said of the Madison loss. “We fight for each other, no matter the circumstance.”

A rematch against top-seeded Madison in the region final appears likely if both teams take care of business at home over the next two weeks. But even after Centreville’s last four postseason runs — all of which began with promise and ended with an elimination at the hands of the Warhawks, including in last year’s region final — the Wildcats claim each playoff opponent is a nameless one.

Though Centreville views its punishing defense and ground game as the pillars of its postseason aspirations, Ragland said the execution of their scheme is as much an out-of-practice endeavor as it is a weight room or an in-practice one. He believes much of his personal growth stems from the relationships he built with the offensive linemen.

Advertisement

“I mean, I couldn’t score without them — but it’s more than just football, they’re just such good and genuine people,” Ragland said. “We’ve got to make the most of our time here.”

On Thursday nights he, junior quarterback Bryan Resto and the linemen head to Texas Roadhouse. Trust, he said, is built from conversations over steak, chicken and apple pie.

“It doesn’t mean you’re going to win the state championship,” Shields said of the team’s behind-the-scenes work and camaraderie. “But it gives you a chance.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Coolidge caps undefeated Stripes run

Since Coach Kevin Nesbitt arrived at Coolidge in 2019, the Colts had accomplished most feats available to teams in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association Stripes division. They had a player selected First Team All-Met, they made consecutive Gravy Bowl championships, and they won one in 2019.

Advertisement

But there was one item on the to-do list that was left unchecked. Until Friday.

With a 20-15 come-from-behind win on senior night against Anacostia, Coolidge completed an undefeated sweep of the Stripes division in the regular season.

“When we got here, we had a list of the things we wanted to do,” Nesbitt said. “Get our kids into college, win the Gravy Bowl, go undefeated and get Coolidge into the Stars [division]. Four years in and we’ve already finished three of the four off.”

To advance to the Stars division, teams must win back-to-back Gravy Bowl championships, a feat the Colts nearly accomplished. After winning the Gravy Bowl in 2019, Coolidge returned in 2021, following a one-year layoff due to because of the pandemic, but it fell to Bell, 10-0.

“That loss hurt,” Nesbitt said. “Kind of felt like it was our destiny to win, but we came up short.”

Both Bell (9-1, 5-1 Stripes) and Coolidge (8-2, 6-0) figure to meet in the Gravy Bowl again, on Nov. 19. But before the Colts can entertain those thoughts, they’ll have to knock off a tough McKinley Tech team in the DCIAA playoffs Thursday night.

“We want to win another Gravy Bowl more than anything,” Nesbitt said. “But I’ve learned that the moment you start looking ahead, the game has a way of humbling you. So right now, we haven’t even thought about Bell yet. Got to go one step at a time.”

— Tramel Raggs

GiftOutline Gift Article