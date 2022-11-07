Patrick Ewing hopes better big men equate to bounce-back season for Hoyas

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The evaluation was no surprise coming from Patrick Ewing. The Hall of Fame center watched his Hoyas put together one of the worst offenses in the country last season without a big man that was any real threat to score. That would seem to be unacceptable for someone who won a national championship as a dominant big man and helped start the tradition of Georgetown’s dominant centers.

Ewing. Alonzo Mourning. Dikembe Mutombo. Greg Monroe. Roy Hibbert.

The Hoyas scored 70.7 points per game last season, which was 183rd in the country and ninth in the 11-team Big East, en route to a 6-25 record, including going winless in conference play. Georgetown’s two centers in 2021-22, Timothy Ighoefe and Ryan Mutombo, combined to average 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

“That was the biggest part that we were missing … having somebody that we could throw it to in the post,” Ewing said.

Ewing went back to the future to address the gaping hole in the middle of the floor. Senior Qudus Wahab returned via the transfer portal after transferring from Georgetown to Maryland after two seasons on the Hilltop. The 6-11 center led the Hoyas in rebounds and was second in scoring in 2020-21 after coming to Georgetown as a three-star recruit ranked the No. 24 center in the nation, according to recruiting site 247Sports. He transferred to Maryland last season and saw his numbers decline in nearly every major statistical area. The hope is the Hoyas get the pre-Terps Wahab and that Ewing can continue to develop a player at his specialty position.

“If you want to be successful in any high school, college and beyond, you need to be able to score at all three levels,” Ewing said. “That was part of the team that I felt we were lacking so I am happy to have [Wahab] back. It’s still a work in progress. All still have to get used to playing with each other, but I have stressed to the group that he is someone that we are going to need once the season starts.”

Ighoefe transferred out and landed at California-Baptist, but Mutombo remains. Ewing also signed 6-10 Connecticut transfer Akok Akok, who averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23 games last season.

“I'm a guy that brings a lot of energy to the team,” Akok said. “Can block shots, can run the floor, shoot the ball very well. Can step out on the perimeter and stretch the floor and make shots. Just a guy that brings a lot of energy to the team.”

The hope is that better play from the big men will also translate to the defensive end, where the Hoyas ranked dead last in the Big East by allowing 77 points per game. Ewing called the defense the biggest area that needs to improve and better rim protection and rebounding would go a long way. The Hoyas were ninth in the conference in defensive rebounding and eighth in blocked shots. Between Wahab, Akok and Mutombo, that’s plenty of natural size — now Georgetown needs the production.

“Think that’d be the most obvious thing that Georgetown missed last year,” Wahab said, “that’s coming from the paint and also rim protection.”

There are plenty of unknowns about the roster as four of the top five scorers from last season are gone and the fifth, point guard Dante Harris, is not with the team because of personal reasons. Ewing gave no timetable for his return. Ten players from last season, not including Harris, are no longer on the roster and ten newcomers, including Wayne Bristol Jr. who sat out last season, have arrived. 247Sports ranked the Hoyas’ seven-player transfer class fourth in the nation.

Ewing’s sixth season at the helm begins Tuesday with the Hoyas hosting Coppin State at Capital One Arena. They’ll host Wisconsin-Green Bay and Northwestern before heading to Jamaica for the Jamaica Classic. Big East play begins at home against Xavier on Dec. 16. Ewing sits with a 68-84 record and just one NCAA tournament appearance.

