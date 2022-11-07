Maryland opens the Kevin Willard era with a win over Niagara

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starting in the spring and lasting into the fall, Kevin Willard has been picking up wins as the new Maryland men’s basketball coach. He landed highly touted local recruits. He hasn’t shied away from the lofty goal of winning national titles with the Terrapins. And when he has spoken publicly, he’s done so as if he’s following a blueprint that outlines exactly what Maryland fans want to hear.

But the time has come for Willard to win on the court, and that’s primarily how he’ll be evaluated for the rest of his tenure.

Willard’s first test wasn’t a challenging one; his team faced Niagara of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and he opened his career in College Park on a positive note with a 71-49 victory. Monday night at Xfinity Center began with the crowd roaring as an arena announcer introduced Willard, and it ended with those fans cheering him off the court in approval.

Willard took over this program after Mark Turgeon’s 11-year tenure featured teams that amassed winning records but lacked deep tournament runs. Whether Willard can buck that trend and help Maryland return to national prominence will remain unknown until he takes his teams into the postseason, and there will be some patience before fans make that judgment. After more than seven months of anticipation through the offseason, though, Willard’s reign has officially begun, and a 1-0 record now sits by his name in the school’s record book.

The Terps’ roster for this first season combines key returners and new faces, and against Niagara, Willard had contributions from both. Senior forward Donta Scott, a four-year starter who stayed in College Park through the coaching change, had a standout showing with 18 points and a 4-of-5 clip from three-point range.

But the Terps also benefited from the collection of players Willard added to the roster this offseason. Willard needed a point guard and brought in Jahmir Young, a former star at DeMatha Catholic High who had been a prolific scorer at Charlotte the past three seasons. In his Maryland debut, Young came to life in the second half and ignited the Terps during a critical stretch on his way to 14 points on the night.

“Everyone reacts to how your point guard’s playing,” Willard said. “And when he kind of turned the boosters and he got after it, I think he just gave everyone else a little energy and a little emotion, and I thought that was the difference.”

Maryland led by only four points with 16 minutes to go, and the Terps responded by forcing Niagara into a six-minute scoreless stretch. Young sparked that 9-0 run with back-to-back second-chance baskets. Another new player, Patrick Emilien, capped the stretch with a steal and score to lift Maryland to a more comfortable lead. Its advantage continued to swell until the margin resembled what was expected of the Terps against an overmatched opponent.

With the return of three key players — Scott, guard Hakim Hart and forward Julian Reese — along with the addition of talented transfer guards Young and Don Carey (Georgetown), Willard has a veteran starting lineup. The depth behind those five is far more unproven.

Willard first called upon Jahari Long, a transfer guard from Seton Hall, and Ian Martinez, a guard in his second year with the Terps who didn’t play much last season. Behind them, freshman wing Noah Batchelor and Patrick Emilien, a graduate transfer forward from St. Francis (N.Y.) played. Those four bench players combined for 14 points.

But as Willard tinkered with lineups late in the first half, he thought the offense stagnated. After a fast start, Maryland cooled off, scoring just 10 points in the final 12 minutes of the first half. The Terps had just a 34-27 lead at the break.

“It wasn’t the players’ fault,” Willard said. “It was my fault, because I put in terrible lineups that hadn’t practiced together, and we didn't know what the heck we were doing.”

With five steals, Martinez was a bright spot in Maryland’s defensive effort that improved as the night went on. Three of his takeaways came during a three-minute stretch as the Terps pulled farther ahead with their key second-half run. The Purple Eagles missed all six of their attempts from three-point range.

Maryland’s doesn’t have much size on its roster, and Niagara scored 34 of its 49 points in the paint and outrebounded the Terps 17-13 in the first half.

“I feel like they were out-hustling us,” Young said. “They were tougher than us. I feel like that was our biggest drop-off that we had, and that's why they stayed in the game, to be honest with you.”

Willard has said he expects Reese to have a breakout season. In the opener, Reese picked up his second foul midway through the first half. He finished 3 for 5 from the field, not making a shot until 8:06 remained. Late in the game, Reese scooped a nice pass to Scott, who then hit a three-pointer as Maryland surged through the second half.

Maryland looked like a team still coming together. Willard doesn’t expect the Terps to be a finished product at this point, and they’re not. But they did enough to ensure Willard could leave Xfinity Center for the first time as a new coach with a win and a pleased fan base.

“This new era, we’re going to make it our era,” Scott said. “We’re going to make it the best we can make it.”

