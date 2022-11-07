Bruins rescind offer to player convicted as juvenile of bullying classmate

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Boston Bruins have rescinded an entry-level contract offer to Mitchell Miller, who was convicted as a juvenile of bullying a Black developmentally disabled classmate in 2016, after Bruins players criticized the move and Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller is “not coming into the NHL.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, signed the contract Friday, to which Bettman responded the next day that Miller would not be eligible. Bruins President Cam Neely said in a statement on Sunday that the team had considered what it knew of the situation and determined “that at 14-years-old [Miller] made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction.”

“We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding we offered him a contract,” Neely’s statement said.

However, “[b]ased on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth.”

Neely did not say what the new information was and apologized to Isaiah Meyers-Crothers (the classmate Miller bullied) and his family as well as to members of the organization, fans, partners and the community.

“To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused,” Neely said. “We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms.” He added that the team would be “reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals.”

Bruins players criticized the offer, with team captain Patrice Bergeron saying it went against the team’s culture of “inclusion, diversity, respect” although Bergeron said he had been consulted and was “on the fence.”

“The culture that we built here goes against that type of behavior,” Bergeron, who is in his 19th season with Boston, said via the Associated Press. “In this locker room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect.”

Nick Foligno, a veteran forward, said the signing was “hard to swallow” and a “tough thing to hear for our group. I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t think any guy was too happy.”

Bettman told reporters Saturday that the Bruins had not consulted with the league and called Miller’s actions at 14 “reprehensible” and “unacceptable.”

“He’s not coming into the NHL. He’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL,” Bettman said at the NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland.

“So the answer is they were free to sign him to play somewhere else, that’s another league’s issue, but nobody should think at this point he is or may ever be NHL eligible. And the Bruins understand that now.”

When the Bruins signed Miller, he said in a statement provided by the team that, “When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely.”

“I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago,” he said. “To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.”

The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers told the Athletic that if the team had reached out, it would have learned that the incident was not isolated.

“It should have never happened, number one,” Joni Meyer-Crothers said when asked how she felt about the rescinded offer. “But this is what needs to happen. Mitchell needs to get help for what he’s done to our son. It could be a blessing in disguise. Get the help that you need. We want Mitchell to get help. That’s the most important thing. But maybe you need to rehabilitate first. Then get your hockey career back.”

When the Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller out of the University of North Dakota in October 2020, team president and chief executive Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement that officials were aware of the bullying incident but “embraced” the situation “as a teachable moment to work with Mitchell to make him accountable for his actions and provide him with an opportunity to be a leader on anti-bullying and anti-racism efforts.”

The Arizona Republic reported at that time that Miller and another classmate admitted in juvenile court to bullying Meyer-Crothers while all three lived in suburban Toledo. Meyer-Crothers said Miller had taunted him for years, calling him “Brownie” and using the n-word, and that Miller and another boy had tricked him into licking candy that they had wiped in a bathroom urinal before assaulting him in an attack that was caught on surveillance cameras.

Miller and the other boy were charged in an Ohio court with assault, admitted to the bullying in juvenile court, were sentenced to 25 hours of community service and ordered to write an apology to Meyer-Crothers.

Gutierrez apologized to Meyer-Crothers and his family when the team renounced the rights to Miller shortly after that draft, saying it was “building a model franchise on and off the ice.”

