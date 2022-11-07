Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Is it Gonzaga’s turn (at long last)? Or North Carolina’s (again)? Does John Calipari win a second championship and sate the ceaseless demands of Kentucky’s Big Blue Nation? Or does Houston’s Kelvin Sampson (age 67) or Tennessee’s Rick Barnes (age 68) finally secure a national title near the tail end of their respective careers?

Can Kansas go back-to-back, joining 1991-92 Duke and 2006-07 Florida as the only programs to claim consecutive titles since the tournament expanded to 64 in 1985?

And maybe the most pressing concern concerning college basketball’s postseason: How long does the field remain at 68 teams, as it’s been since 2011?

All those questions listed above would still be some of the primary storylines entering this season if the field had 72 teams, or 80 or (shudder) 96. But would a bigger pot at the end of a season stimulate more interest in the sport in November, December and January? Doubtful.

The on-court stuff will get sorted out soon enough. The logistics of the postseason could drag out for a while, though anyone paying attention to college sports knows something that brings short-term financial benefits is usually a winner, regardless of long-term costs.

For this year, at least, it will be a 68-team event. And with the season tipping off Monday, it’s worth an attempt to guess how things will shake out in the coming months.

The usual early November caveat applies: This is mere spitballing, based on potential and conjecture rather than actual data. Some of this will look good come early March. Some of it … not so much.

Just look back at last year’s preseason attempt; the projected No. 1 seeds were Gonzaga (which ended up as a No. 1 seed), Kansas (No. 1), Villanova (No. 2) and Purdue (No. 3). The projected No. 2 seeds were UCLA (an eventual No. 4 seed), Alabama (No. 6), Michigan (No. 11) and Florida State (missed the tournament).

So this won’t be perfect. But at least it’s 68 teams … at least at the moment, anyway.

Conference call: Big Ten (9), ACC (7), Big 12 (7), SEC (6), Big East (5), Pac-12 (4), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), Mountain West (2), West Coast (2)

Ten other teams to monitor: Boise State, Cincinnati, Florida, Iowa State, LSU, Maryland, Stanford, St. John’s, VCU, Western Kentucky

West vs. Midwest, South vs. East

West Region (Las Vegas) Return to menu Sacramento (1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SKY/Northern Colorado (8) Texas Tech vs. (9) Southern California Albany, N.Y. (5) Virginia vs. (12) Oklahoma/Providence winner (4) Michigan State vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont Denver (3) BIG EAST/Creighton vs. (14) IVY/Penn (6) TCU vs. (11) Ohio State Birmingham, Ala. (7) Purdue vs. (10) Wyoming (2) Tennessee vs. (15) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State Is Gonzaga the best team in the country? It's one of several viable options for the honor. But the Zags probably have as good a shot at claiming the No. 1 overall seed as anyone. They're talented, and they're just not going to trip up much (if at all) in the West Coast Conference. … Virginia has an older team again, which means the Cavaliers are going to reemerge as an NCAA tournament team after a one-year hiatus. Virginia will have something rare in college basketball — experience A name to tuck away for March: Jordan Dingle of Penn. The junior averaged 20.9 points last season for the Quakers, who were in fine shape before dropping four of their last five. Penn will have to fend off Princeton and Yale atop a competitive Ivy League. … No matter the valid questions about Tennessee in the postseason, the Volunteers' elite defense will win them a lot of games.

South Region (Louisville) Return to menu Columbus, Ohio (1) SEC/Kentucky vs. (16) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky (8) Miami vs. (9) Oklahoma State Denver (5) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (12) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo (4) Oregon vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Seattle Columbus, Ohio (3) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (14) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona (6) Villanova vs. (11) Notre Dame Des Moines (7) Texas A&M vs. (10) CONFERENCE USA/UAB (2) Baylor vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood As potential postseason paths go as far as wear and tear, Kentucky enjoys one of the smoothest. In this scenario, the Wildcats would get weekends in Columbus (189 miles from Lexington, Ky.) and Louisville (78 miles) on their road to the Final Four. … If San Diego State improves from middling to above average on offense, it's going to do better than a No. 5 seed. … Who's going to win the Big Ten? The longer you look, the less it seems like a clear-cut choice exists. The pick here is Illinois, but any of Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and even Purdue seem plausible. … Texas A&M shouldn't be left grumbling on Selection Sunday this year — and enduring another eight-game losing streak in the middle of league play seems especially unlikely. Feinstein: Every NCAA tournament Cinderella owes a debt to Pete Carril

East Region (New York) Return to menu Greensboro, N.C. (1) ACC/North Carolina vs. (16) OHIO VALLEY/Morehead State-SOUTHWESTERN/Texas Southern winner (8) Wisconsin vs. (9) Memphis Orlando (5) Xavier vs. (12) Florida State/Rutgers winner (4) Texas vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Samford Orlando (3) Arkansas vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate (6) Indiana vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Drake Sacramento (7) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (10) Saint Mary's (2) PAC-12/UCLA vs. (15) BIG WEST/Hawaii It's hard to argue with North Carolina's core group of Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love. A veteran team running it back after losing on the final weekend of the season is often a good formula. Just ask the last Tar Heels team to snip the nets in early April. … Few first-year coaches step into a better situation than Sean Miller at Xavier. The Musketeers won the NIT last season and didn't seem too far away from extended success the last few seasons. Miller should be able to deliver that, and in a hurry. In the first post-Loyola Chicago season in the Missouri Valley, Drake (25-11 last season) is the team to beat. Remember, the Bulldogs won a play-in game in the 2021 tournament and have stitched together four consecutive 20-win seasons. … Led by sophomore DaRon Holmes II, Dayton arguably has one of the 10 best frontcourts in the country. A No. 7 seed is more likely underestimating the Flyers than giving them too much credit.