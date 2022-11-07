Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will limp into Monday night’s game at the Superdome. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has a team-high 42 receptions, did not practice all week because of knee and shoulder injuries and is doubtful to play, and Baltimore placed wide receiver Rashod Bateman on injured reserve because he needs surgery on his injured foot. Bateman is third on the team with 285 receiving yards and has scored twice but played sparingly in the Ravens’ most recent game, a 27-22 win at Tampa Bay on Oct. 27.

The Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas after putting him on season-ending injured reserve last week because his dislocated toe has not responded well to rehab. Thomas had not played since Week 3, so New Orleans is already used to his absence and has ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in yards per game and scoring in the games played without him. Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and tight end Adam Troutman (ankle), among others, also have been limited or held out of practice in recent days. Ingram and Lattimore won’t play, while Landry and Troutman are questionable.

As of Monday morning, the Ravens were favored by one or one-and-a-half points, but with so many key injuries it is difficult to determine which side is the better angle. In any case, taking the Saints as a one-point underdog doesn’t make much sense, with a three-point margin of victory the most likely outcome in the sport; a moneyline bet would be more compelling.

Taking the under for the points total, which is set at 46½, is intriguing. Baltimore is averaging 1.2 points per drive with Andrews off the field and one point per drive without Andrews and Bateman. That’s less than half the team’s average this season (2.3 points per drive).

Here are a few other wagers to consider.

Neil Greenberg’s picks

Baltimore Ravens, team total under 24½, playable to 24

As noted above, Baltimore’s offensive efficiency is very different without Andrews and Bateman on the field. A loss of 1.3 points per drive over 10 or 11 drives works out to two fewer touchdowns scored. Plus, the Saints’ defense ranks 12th overall, per Football Outsiders, and 13th according to Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore’s offensive outlook is so pessimistic that it’s also worth considering a wager on the Ravens scoring from 11 to 20 points for +230 odds at DraftKings, or under 21½ points at +146 odds at Caesars, bets I have made myself.

Lamar Jackson, longest passing completion under 34½

We know the Ravens’ offense should be hampered without Andrews and Bateman, and this wasn’t a long-distance passing game to begin with. Jackson has no completions longer than 35 yards with neither of those weapons on the field this season and just three 35-plus yard completions, all to Bateman.

Matt Bonesteel’s pick

Alvin Kamara over 37.5 receiving yards

Kamara’s receiving stats have gotten a huge boost since Andy Dalton took over at quarterback for the Saints. Over the past four games, the running back is averaging seven catches and 67 receiving yards per game after pulling in only five catches for 19 yards in the two games he played with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The Ravens haven’t allowed any huge pass-yardage games to opposing running backs this season, but those backs certainly have had their chances. The Bucs’ Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White combined for six catches in Week 8, the Bengals’ Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine had seven in Week 5 and Jets running back Breece Hall had six catches against Baltimore in the season opener. Kamara doesn’t need many opportunities to bust out a big gain on a catch, and I think he’ll get plenty of chances on Monday night.

