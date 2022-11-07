Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to take on Spieth-Thomas duo in ‘The Match’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a version earlier this year of “The Match” became the first to not include any professional golfers, the next one will feature nothing but stars from the PGA Tour. Friends and business partners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who have a long-standing personal bond of their own, in the seventh installment of the made-for-TV series.

The foursome will square off over 12 holes Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., in an event aimed at raising funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

With this match scheduled to tee off at 6 p.m., Woods told the other three on social media, “See you boys under the lights.”

Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. pic.twitter.com/IdaVY6HGV8 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 7, 2022

This will be the third “The Match” appearance for Woods, who took on Phil Mickelson in the inaugural event in 2018, then teamed up with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in the second one against Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

Advertisement

McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas will make their “The Match” debuts. With Woods rarely participating in tournaments since suffering severe injuries in a February 2021 car crash, the other three are arguably the most popular golfers active on the PGA Tour.

Apart from Woods, the other golfers who have participated in previous “The Match” events — Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka — have defected to LIV Golf. McIlroy emerged this year as the PGA Tour’s most outspoken critic of LIV Golf, and Woods has joined him in working to shore up support for the established circuit.

A spokesperson for LIV Golf did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether organizers of “The Match” have reached out to the Saudi Arabia-backed venture about possible future participation in the series.

Woods and McIlroy also have partnered away from the course in co-founding TMRW Sports, an investment group that plans to launch a “new tech-infused golf league” in 2024. The 46-year-old Woods recently said he was “excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports,” as the league trumpeted additional investment from the likes of tennis superstar Serena Williams, former Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Advertisement

McIlroy, 33, returned to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking last month after winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Earlier this year, he staged a stirring rally to win the lucrative FedEx Cup title, and other victories last season included the Tour Championship and the Canadian Open.

Thomas sits at eighth in the ranking after a 2021-22 season that saw him win the PGA Championship for his second major title. Spieth, who got a win this year at the Heritage, is 13th in the ranking. The pair of 29-year-olds helped the United States win the Presidents Cup in September, and their close friendship goes back to their early teenage years.

The sixth installment of “The Match,” which took place in June, featured Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking on the younger quarterback duo of Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. In one of his few enjoyable sports moments this year, Rodgers won it for his side by draining a birdie putt at the 12th and final hole.

GiftOutline Gift Article