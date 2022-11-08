Georgia grabs top spot in CFP rankings after dethroning Tennessee

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After defeating Tennessee, Georgia supplanted its SEC rival as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. The 9-0 Bulldogs, coming off a convincing win over the Volunteers on Saturday, also leapfrogged 9-0 Ohio State for the top spot. Revealed Tuesday night, the second batch of rankings from the 13-member CFP selection committee kept the Buckeyes at No. 2 and dropped 8-1 Tennessee all the way to fifth. Ohio State topped unranked Northwestern on Saturday and won’t have a chance for another statement game until Nov. 26, when the Buckeyes end their regular season with a showdown against No. 3 Michigan.

The 9-0 Wolverines, who were fifth in last week’s initial CFP rankings, trounced Rutgers on Saturday and benefited from a loss by Clemson (8-1), last week’s fourth-ranked squad, at unranked Notre Dame. The Tigers’ 35-14 defeat prompted the committee to move them down to 10th.

In fourth place on Tuesday’s list was 9-0 TCU, the only other undefeated squad among Football Bowl Subdivision programs but not one that has posted large margins of victory in recent weeks. The teams that end up in the top four spots in the final rankings move on to the two-round tournament to determine a national champion.

Of giving a big boost to TCU, which was seventh in last week’s rankings, CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan told ESPN: “They’ve got six wins over teams that are .500 or better, they’re averaging 43[.1] points a game, and as you know, we value wins. They continue to find a way to win and not give up those points in the second half, and that really was impactful to the committee.”

“I have a lot of faith in the committee that they’re going to recognize teams that continue to win,” TCU Coach Sonny Dykes said on ESPN. “We haven’t always won pretty — there have been some struggles, and we’ve had to make some second-half comebacks — but at the end of the day, we’ve played a good schedule.”

Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State, noted that his panel remained highly impressed by Tennessee’s wins over Alabama and LSU, both of which were ranked in Tuesday’s top nine. In turn, the Bulldogs’ victory over the Volunteers “clearly separated Georgia in the eyes of the committee.”

The defending national champion, Georgia opened its season with a pasting of Oregon, now ranked sixth. The Bulldogs also pounded three straight SEC foes before jumping to a 24-6 halftime lead and cruising past Tennessee. Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and has strengthened its grip there by earning 62 of 63 first-place votes this week from the media panel.

LSU (7-2), coming off wins over Alabama and Mississippi in its first year under Coach Brian Kelly, ascended from 10th to seventh and is now in better position than the Crimson Tide to become the first two-loss team to make the playoff.

Both of the losses for Alabama (7-2) came in the final seconds against highly ranked teams. (Tennessee turned in the first defeat.) The setbacks spurred the committee to drop the Crimson Tide from No. 6 to No. 9 on Tuesday.

Oregon (8-1) moved up from eighth after taking care of business in a 49-10 rout of 1-8 Colorado. Also in the top 10 was Southern California (8-1), which moved up one spot to No. 8 despite getting a bit of a scare Saturday from 3-6 California.

Here is the rest of the CFP top 25:

11. Mississippi (8-1)

12. UCLA (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. North Carolina State (7-2)

17. Tulane (8-1)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Kansas State (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. Central Florida (7-2)

23. Florida State (6-3)

24. Kentucky (6-3)

25. Washington (7-2)

At No. 17, Tulane is the highest-ranked Group of Five member and has the inside track, for the time being, to an automatic berth in the “New Year’s Six” slate of bowl games. The Green Wave first needs to get past No. 22 Central Florida at home this week.

Notre Dame, Florida State, Kentucky and Washington entered the rankings for the first time. Falling out were Oklahoma State (6-3), Syracuse (6-3), Wake Forest (6-3) and Oregon State (6-3).

