What questions do you have about Daniel Snyder’s future? Ask The Post.

November 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, Barry Svrluga takes your questions.

And we thought Kirk Cousins’s return to FedEx Field would be the big Washington Commanders story of the week. Ha!

The announcement from Daniel and Tanya Snyder that they had hired a division of Bank of America to explore a possible sale of part or all of their NFL franchise came as a stunner last week. Immediately, names started popping up as potential replacements, and it became impossible for long-suffering fans to not have their minds wander to a future that wouldn’t include the man who has owned their team since 1999.

The great Nicki Jhabvala, one of our Commanders beat writers who has been working on this story, has agreed to join me for our weekly Q&A. We’ll try to keep focused on the sale, but you’re welcome to bring football questions, too. Submit questions early below, and we’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Dan Steinberg, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

