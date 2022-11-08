Hoyas turn the page and start a new year with a wild overtime win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Primo Spears drove right in transition, elevated and kissed a contested layup off the glass. The Georgetown bench exploded after the sophomore guard’s clutch basket extended the Hoyas’ lead to six. Finally, a moment of relief after their stressful season opener required overtime. Not long after, the Hoyas had their first victory in 328 days.

As they strive to leave behind the frustrations of last season — which ended with 21 consecutive losses — the Hoyas’ next journey began Tuesday night with a 99-89 overtime victory over Coppin State at Capital One Arena.

“The great thing about this year, about now, is it’s a new year. We’re starting off fresh,” Coach Patrick Ewing said before the season opener. “We have to make sure that we get and stay on track from start to finish and make sure that we are positive and upbeat and all the things that we talked about from this summer.”

Advertisement

The Hoyas finished last season 6-25 and winless in the Big East, results that led Ewing to shake up the squad in the offseason. The players on this roster are not shying away from last year’s struggles. They also are not placing any limits on their potential. Their goal is to compete in the Big East, and Tuesday’s win was the first step toward that.

“It’s all a process,” said Ewing, who is in his sixth season and has made once NCAA tournament appearance. “It’s all steps. It’s all about getting that taste of winning again and building on that.”

In the first half Tuesday, the Hoyas looked like a team still learning to play with one another, turning the ball over 10 times. After 20 minutes, the Hoyas led 36-34 over their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe, which had lost its season opener at Charlotte the night before.

Advertisement

In the second half, the Hoyas weathered several stretches of offensive ineptitude. Trailing by as much as seven, the Hoyas got back in it by exploiting their size advantage in the paint.

In a game with 13 ties and 16 lead changes, the Hoyas appeared to have the win in hand in the final moments. But after two missed free throws by sophomore guard Brandon Murray, Coppin State’s Mike Hood drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 83 and force overtime.

Fueled by Spears’s creative shot-making in the extra period, the Hoyas found some separation at last. Three-pointers by Bryson Mozone and Akok Akok sealed the deal.

Spears, a transfer from Duquesne, paced all scorers with 28 points and added six rebounds. Mozone, a transfer from South Carolina Upstate, had 20 points and seven rebounds. Murray, a transfer from LSU, had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Akok, a transfer from Connecticut, had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Qudus Wahab, a transfer from Maryland who started his college career at Georgetown, had 11 points and 10 rebounds but battled foul trouble and was on the court for just 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Justin Steers led Coppin State with 21 points.

Fresh off their first win since handling Howard on Dec. 15, the Hoyas will host Green Bay on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Here’s what else to know about the Hoyas’ win:

Turnover trouble

The Hoyas turned the ball over 18 times. Those turnovers translated into 18 points for the Eagles. The Hoyas got 20 points off 17 Coppin State turnovers.

From deep

Coppin State relied heavily on perimeter shooting, making 13 of 38 three-point attempts. The Hoyas shot 7 for 18, with three of these makes coming from Murray.

Second chances

The Hoyas struggled to find continuity in the half court but aggressively pursued misses. Georgetown totaled 18 offensive rebounds that resulted in 29 second-chance points.

GiftOutline Gift Article