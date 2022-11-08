Ice hockey preseason rankings: St. John’s boys and girls begin No. 1

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last year, St. John’s boys and girls both took home the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship ice hockey titles, as well as the Mid-Atlantic Prep and Girls Hockey League trophies. The perennially strong Cadets are set on repeating. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Though the boys lost All-Met Player of the Year Andrew Kurowski, Aidan Foster and Matt Grisius to graduation, the rest of the team remains mostly intact.

Chase Hornbecker is returning for his senior season in net, this time with a captain’s “C” on his sweater. Though it’s unconventional for a goalie to be named captain, for the Cadets it was a no-brainer. Hornbecker had an incredible postseason that earned St. John’s its championship titles.

“He’s a four-year leader for our team, and the guys really rally around him,” assistant coach David Sauer said.

The Cadets have started this season with wins against Bishop O’Connell and Mount St. Joseph, and are looking forward to playing WCAC rival Gonzaga, who they will see for the first time just after Thanksgiving and again in February.

On the girls’ side, the Cadets return sophomores Caroline Lokken and Margaux Nicholson, who netted a hat trick to help clinch the MAGHL title last season. Because of an increase in interest, the Cadets will have two smaller teams — varsity 1 and varsity 2.

Two top players in the area from last year, Stone Ridge’s Katherine Khramtsov and Jen Albero of St. John’s, have both graduated.

“I think the entire landscape of the MAGHL will be different,” Sauer said. “There’s no more Katherine and no more Jen, so things will be different.”

Records from last season

Boys’ Top 10

1. St. John’s (20-2-1)

The reigning Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions have already started the new season on a winning note.

2. Gonzaga (11-9-3)

The annual inter-squad Dominik Pettey Purple and White game showed just how competitive the Eagles will be this season.

3. DeMatha (17-11-1)

Early losses to St. John’s (in a scrimmage) and Archbishop Spalding don’t mean the Stags should be counted out in the MAPHL. The team has an ambitious offense that is just getting started.

4. Archbishop Spalding (2-7-1)

The Cavaliers opened the season with big wins over DeMatha and Mount Saint Joseph to set the tone as competitors within the MAPHL.

5. Langley (10-3-1)

The reigning Northern Virginia School Hockey League champions opened the season with a decisive 10-0 victory over Adams division rival Oakton.

6. Yorktown (11-1-0)

A win against the Heritage/Tuscarora co-op team to open the season puts the Patriots in a good spot as they try to repeat last year’s undefeated regular season and improve upon a first-round exit in the NVSHL tournament.

7. Landon (13-6-1)

With a new coach at the helm and much of their starting lineup returning to the ice, the Bears are hoping to make it back to the MAPHL finals, this time with a win.

8. West Potomac (6-3-1)

The Wolverines have beaten their opponents by six or more goals in their first two games this season.

9. Glenelg (5-4-2)

Despite a short bench, the Gladiators defeated Marriotts Ridge, 4-1, and sit atop the Howard division of the Maryland Student Hockey League.

10. Churchill (13-2-1)

The Bulldogs are seeking their 11th MSHL title, but will have to do it without longtime coach Sam Mvros, who retired at the end of last season.

On the bubble: Stone Bridge, Colgan, Bishop O’Connell, Marriott Ridge, St. Albans, River Hill, Washington-Liberty.

Top 3 girls’ teams

1. St. John’s (8-2-3)

Despite graduating seniors Amelia Haywood and Jen Albero — who helped the team to its first MAGHL title in the Red division — the Cadets are returning the rest of their championship-winning team.

2. Georgetown Visitation (7-2-1)

With Harvard commit Lucy Thiessen returning for her junior season, the Cubs are poised to make an impact in the MAGHL.

3. Stone Ridge (3-2-1)

The Gators will have to work hard to fill the gap created by the departure of Khramtsov, who now plays at Princeton.

