Someone has to win the NFC South, right?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — There was a flash of brilliance in the NFL’s sorriest division, the NFC South, late Sunday afternoon in Tampa. Quarterback Tom Brady summoned some of his all-time-greatness to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-minute drive that beat the Los Angeles Rams with a touchdown in the closing seconds, prompting Brady to exclaim afterward, “That was [bleeping] awesome.”

Indeed it was. But that’s not a word combination that has been used regularly this season to describe the four NFC South teams and their combined record of 13-23. The Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons lead the way with matching 4-5 marks. The New Orleans Saints are 3-6 after their 27-13 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Even the Carolina Panthers, at 2-7, qualify as contenders, a mere two games out of first place.

No, the follies of the NFC South were more appropriately illustrated earlier Sunday afternoon with a double-fumble play that led to the Falcons losing at home, 20-17, to the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal as time expired. Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler lost a fumble in the final minute. But Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, after scooping up the football and running along the sideline, lost the ball. The Chargers regained possession on the same play they had lost it, then moved back into position for their winning kick.

“It just slipped out,” Graham said in the postgame locker room. “Just one of those football plays that I didn’t make. It definitely sucks. But we’ve got a Thursday night game. So it’s on to the next.”

Advertisement

A nationwide audience on Amazon Prime Video will be treated — or is it subjected? — to the joys of the NFC South on Thursday when the Panthers host the Falcons. It’s a rematch of a crazy Week 8 game the Falcons won, 37-34, in overtime in Atlanta. With 12 seconds left in regulation, the Panthers tied the score with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback P.J. Walker to wide receiver DJ Moore. But Moore was penalized for removing his helmet during the ensuing celebration. The Panthers missed a 48-yard extra point, then missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in overtime.

The division is interesting, even if it’s not particularly good.

NFL playoff teams with losing records

Season Team Record 1982* Detroit Lions 4-5 1982* Cleveland Browns 4-5 2010 Seattle Seahawks 7-9 2014 Carolina Panthers 7-8-1 2020 Washington Football Team 7-9

*strike-shortened season

Source: NFL Record & Fact Book

“If you look around the league, it’s so competitive week in and week out,” Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said Sunday. “It usually comes down to the end. I think it’s kind of a trend around the National Football League. We’ve been in our fair share in really the last two years. We didn’t get it done today.”

Advertisement

The instability in the division has occurred in part because the Saints, Falcons and Panthers tried but failed to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, then with the Houston Texans, in March. The Texans instead traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

After they were spurned, the Saints re-signed Jameis Winston. The Falcons traded 2016 MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and signed Marcus Mariota. The Panthers eventually traded for Baker Mayfield, whom Watson had displaced in Cleveland. Winston and Mayfield have been plagued by injuries and have been unable to keep their starting jobs.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule as their coach after a 1-4 start and named defensive assistant Steve Wilks their interim coach. The Saints are in their first season since promoting Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator after Sean Payton stepped aside. Likewise for the Buccaneers, who promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles when Bruce Arians stepped down in March. Smith, in his second season with the Falcons, is the dean of NFC South coaches.

It was supposed to be a seamless transition for the Buccaneers, especially when Brady ended his nearly six-week retirement to chase an eighth career Super Bowl triumph this season at 45. But it has been a bumpy ride filled with on-field struggles, sideline outbursts and intense off-field scrutiny of his personal life.

Advertisement

The NFC South circa 2022 perhaps should steal the mantra of the NFC East in 2020: Someone has to win the division. Washington won the East two years ago with a 7-9 record, joining the 2010 Seattle Seahawks (who also went 7-9) and the 2014 Panthers (7-8-1) as the only teams to make the playoffs with losing records in a non-strike season.

No matter the record, the NFC South winner will have a first-round playoff game at home in January.

“A lot of times in this league, it’s really matchups week to week,” Smith said. “Every game is its own story.”

The Buccaneers probably would be the most dangerous NFC South team in the postseason, given Brady’s presence. He took the Buccaneers 60 yards in 35 seconds Sunday to defeat the Rams, 16-13, with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton with nine seconds left.

Advertisement

But the Falcons also are interesting. They’re fourth in the league in rushing offense. They might have beaten the Buccaneers last month if not for a controversial roughing-the-passer call against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. And they can get back to .500 if they win Thursday in Charlotte.

But first, they must move quickly past the topsy-turvy defeat to the Chargers.

“It’s tough, man,” safety Richie Grant said after Sunday’s loss. “It’s a tough pill to swallow. … That’s one that got away. But I believe in our guys.”

GiftOutline Gift Article