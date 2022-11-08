Nicolas Aube-Kubel is looking for a second chance with the Capitals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicolas Aube-Kubel came to Washington looking for a second chance. He failed to make a lasting impression in Toronto early in the season and the Maple Leafs placed him on waivers last week. It was a disappointing start to the season for Aube-Kubel, who was coming off a career year with the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.

When Washington scooped him off waivers, though, Aube-Kubel immediately saw potential for his game to flourish. Aube-Kubel made his Capitals debut on Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. He recorded 10:19 of ice time and had two shots on goal.

Aube-Kubel, 26, is expected back in Washington’s lineup Wednesday, when the Capitals face rival Pittsburgh at home.

“I already felt better on the ice,” Aube-Kubel said after Monday’s game. “Way more confident … I’m pretty satisfied with 10 minutes, which is not that much but still, it’s easier to get in the game when you play that much.”

With so many injuries in Washington, Aube-Kubel is expected to stay in the Capitals’ lineup for the foreseeable future.

Washington’s injury woes have only worsened in the last week: Dmitry Orlov (lower body), Beck Malenstyn (finger), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee), Carl Hagelin (eye, hip), Connor Brown (knee), T.J. Oshie (upper body) and John Carlson (lower body) are all out of the lineup.

Aube-Kubel said he struggled with a lack of ice time in Toronto. He felt like he did not get enough chances to show the type of player he is and how he could contribute in the long run.

“I had a slower training camp and preseason, there was a quick turnaround with the Stanley Cup summer and I felt like I was ready but … I didn’t think I played bad,” Aube-Kubel said. “Maybe I didn’t show up enough. They had really good guys there, guys that did the job. My spot got taken away from me.”

Aube-Kubel played on a line with Anthony Mantha and Lars Eller on Monday night. The trio did not get a chance to practice together before the game but still had multiple offensive zone shifts with numerous high-danger chances.

Aube-Kubel had some familiarity with Mantha; he played with the powerful winger in juniors.

“It was nice to have some ice time and play with those two guys,” Aube-Kubel said. “They’re really good. I think we did a really, really good [job in the] first period and of course there was a lot of power play and penalty kill which I stay on the bench, but overall it was a really good game.”

Notes: Orlov practiced Tuesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in Saturday’s loss to Arizona. Washington had an optional practice Tuesday, but Orlov skated in a full-contact jersey. It is unclear if he will be ready to play against Pittsburgh. He is officially listed as day-to-day.

Carlson also participated in the optional practice. He was hurt Oct. 29 at and remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He was eligible to return from IR to play in Monday’s game and has been skating over the past few days but has not been medically cleared. His status for Wednesday is unclear.

The Capitals also recalled defenseman Alex Alexeyev from a conditioning loan with the American Hockey League’s team in Hershey, Pa. He still remains on long-term injured reserve.

