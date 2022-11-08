Oxon Hill volleyball represents for Prince George’s; a defending champ in soccer is disqualified

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oxon Hill volleyball team defeated Bowie in three straight sets last week to repeat as Prince George’s County champions and then started preparing for a 3A state tournament that promised uncertainty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In addition to competing in a less competitive league, the Clippers, as the only 3A school located in Prince George’s, would face teams they had never seen before. To prepare for the tougher competition, they invited the boys’ basketball team to their practice in preparation for the bigger blocks they will see.

They received a first-round bye and then continued their winning ways by sweeping Chesapeake in Monday’s semifinals. Next up is second-seeded Crofton on Wednesday night.

“I’m really excited to see what my team can get into and how they can overcome adversity,” junior Kennedy White said entering the tournament. “The true champions are the ones that come out during the hard times, and I think my team can execute that really well.”

Unlike other counties in Maryland where volleyball is largely introduced to girls before they reach high school, the sport is still developing in Prince George’s. Athletic Republic Stars Volleyball Club, run by Alva Amaker and James Jackson out of District Heights, created a club program for middle-schoolers in the hopes of generating more competitive play.

So winning the county title and earning a shot to represent on the state level was especially meaningful for the Clippers (16-0).

“The way they played tonight gives us great momentum going into the playoffs,” Coach Andria Bynum said after the county championship. “It’s huge for P.G. County, it’s huge for my girls and our school because volleyball is not traditionally great in PG.”

— Hayley Salvatore

Boys’ soccer

Last postseason was a dream for Northwestern. After tussling through a hard-nosed Prince George’s County, the Wildcats got hot in the playoffs and rode momentum all the way to a 3-2 win over Northwest in the Maryland 4A championship. It was the program’s third state title and first since 1995.

This fall, the reigning champions looked to be in good shape. Despite losing key starters to graduation, Northwestern seemed to maintain some of last year’s magic, and the team entered the postseason as the undefeated champions of Prince George’s County.

But last week, ahead of a region final meeting with DuVal, Northwestern’s title defense ended in heartbreak as the program was disqualified from the state tournament. According to Coach Victor Ramirez, the decision stemmed from the team’s use of an ineligible player. Ramirez said he and his coaching staff were unaware of the ineligibility.

“The students are devastated,” Ramirez said by text. “I wish the person who knew the information would have contacted me directly and I would have reported it myself. Instead, my team, who has worked so hard and was undefeated, did not got the opportunity to complete their season.”

Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association officials did not respond to a request for comment.

With Northwestern out, DuVal advanced to Friday’s state quarterfinal game, where the Tigers lost to Urbana on penalty kicks. Urbana will face Bowie in this weekend’s Maryland 4A semifinals, with Severna Park facing Blair in the other semifinal.

— Michael Errigo

Cross-country

As Crofton junior Avery Landez headed into the woods at the Maryland 3A South Region championship course in Chesapeake on Thursday, a spectator yelled to watch out for deer. A few weeks earlier, a teammate had shared a video of a deer hitting a cross-country runner.

But, she thought, runners don’t actually meet that fate. Until a startled deer, one she initially caught out of the corner of her eye and then tried to speed up to avoid, ran directly into her side.

“From that point on, all I could think was, ‘Ugh, I hate deer,’ ” Landez said with a laugh.

Landez got up, dusted herself off and crossed the finish line in 21 minutes 46.2 seconds, just eight seconds off a personal record. Her 10th place finish helped Crofton, which earned second place, qualify for the state championship meet.

“I was just thinking, ‘I kind of want to quit right now,’ ” Landez said. “But I’m not going to let this deer be the reason I don’t finish this race. I had a goal of breaking 21 minutes, and I didn’t do that, but I think I did pretty okay for getting hit by a deer.”

At school the next day, an announcement arrived. They will be naming that section of the course after Landez — and adding a deer crossing sign.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Girls’ soccer

With Georgetown Day trailing Episcopal for most of the Independent School League A division final Friday afternoon, the question on the Hoppers’ sideline wasn’t if they would knot the score; the question was when they’d equalize.

Georgetown Day had fallen behind early in other games this season before rallying for victories. Those heroics reemerged at Potomac School in McLean.

Senior Maya Ryu tied the score at four with 4:19 remaining. In the final seconds, Georgetown Day forward Dionne Harris netted her third goal for a 5-4 victory.

“They all had a belief that they could come back,” Coach Katie Redmond said. “That’s something special to be able to come back every time when you’re down; to just believe in yourself enough and put yourself out there on the line, giving everything you’ve got, just for the possibility of winning that game.”

After a rare losing record last year, Georgetown Day (14-3-1) fell to the ISL’s lower division. The Hoppers aspired to return to the ISL AA division with a regular season and tournament title. They accomplished that while finishing undefeated against division opponents.

“It’s been a really fun year with them,” said Redmond, whose squad will compete in this week’s D.C. State Athletic Association tournament. “That tends to make the difference when things are fun; the kids tend to play better.”

— Kyle Melnick

Tennis

After suffering an upset during last month’s ISL semifinals, Potomac School immediately got back to work rebuilding the squad before the state tournament.

Facing a different tournament format in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association, the Panthers have been hosting team-wide round robins to fill two additional singles spots on the lineup. But before any squad shake-ups are finalized, their first priority is making sure their morale is in good shape.

“It’s pretty difficult to bounce back from a loss, especially earlier in the ISL tournament than we wanted,” senior captain Maia Phillips said. “But we kind of just jumped right in. Literally the day after ISLs were over, we made it a point to get to the courts and work on everything that we could have done better.”

Phillips says having nearly two weeks between the tournaments helped her and her teammates reset mentally as they eye a VISAA title. A slew of lineup changes have also made a difference for the Panthers. Unlike in the ISL, the state tournament allows players to sign up for slots in both singles and doubles. For Phillips, that means preparing to play doubles for the first time this season, in addition to her role as fourth singles.

“It’s getting the chemistry with your partner, that’s the most important thing,” Phillips said. “I feel like it’s not as much of a strategy or technique or skill thing. It’s mostly just getting used to playing with other people.”

This week’s VISAA tournament, which will wrap up Saturday, could feature a finals rematch between Potomac and state rival Collegiate, as the Panthers seek redemption after last year’s loss.

— Aaron Credeur

Field hockey

After its first practice this year, Coach Leslee Brady could tell Spalding was jelling. In addition to returning six sophomores who earned an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A championship as freshmen, she had a feeling this group would be just as strong off the field.

The Cavaliers (17-4) were indeed a tough out, but their season came to an end Sunday in Owings Mills with a 3-1 loss to Garrison Forest in a rematch of last year’s conference title game.

Spalding scored 68 goals in the regular season while holding opponents to just 11. Most of the team should return next year, as only two seniors were in Spalding’s starting lineup. Junior Sam Pratt scored the Cavaliers’ lone goal Sunday, an equalizer that helped the title game remain a 1-1 battle into the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, it was a successful year for Brady, who completed her 26th season guiding the Cavaliers. In September they defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion St. John’s, 7-0, and beat eventual Independent School League champion Stone Ridge, 4-0.

— Shane Connuck

