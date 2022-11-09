Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez out on bail in attempted murder case

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of attempted murder and 10 gun-related charges in California, was freed on $1 million bail Tuesday, eight months after he was taken into custody. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Velasquez, 40, is accused of chasing Harry Goularte, who had been charged with sexually assaulting Velasquez’s young son, and shooting at him and members of his family in February. “It’s been a long slog and I am very grateful,” Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told ESPN. “Nothing is as touching as watching him having it sink in with his wife, Michelle, there.”

Velasquez, who pleaded not guilty in August, was granted bail Tuesday by Judge Arthur Bocanegra at the end of a pretrial hearing after previously having been denied bail in March by Judge Shelyna Brown, who cited his “reckless disregard for human life.” Bocanegra determined that Velasquez, who has no prior record and family ties, is not a flight risk and considered his visible support in the MMA community, including many supporters who were present at the hearing and had written letters to the court, according to KRON. Velasquez was ordered to home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient counseling. He also was ordered to stay away from Goularte and his family.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte [his mother] or Paul Bender [his stepfather],” Bocanegra said in court documents obtained by MMA Junkie. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

“I won’t, your honor,” Velasquez responded.

The shooting occurred after Goularte was released on a charge of a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. He had been granted supervised release over the objections of prosecutors, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Goularte has pleaded not guilty.

Police allege Velasquez shot Bender, who was not seriously wounded when he was struck by a bullet fired into the vehicle Goularte was riding in. An “11-mile, high-speed chase” through the city of San Jose ensued, according to the office of the district attorney, and Velasquez rammed the vehicle, which also carried Goularte’s mother, and fired a 40-caliber handgun into it multiple times.

In a lawsuit filed by the Velasquez family in June, Goularte is accused of exposing himself to, disrobing and touching the genitals of the 4-year-old boy, who attended a day care center in the home of Patricia Goularte five days a week. Goularte, his mother and stepfather are said to have lived in the house, and all three are named in the lawsuit, as are the day care business, 25 of its employees and a concrete business owned by Goularte. Such episodes occurred frequently, the lawsuit claims, from last year until February.

Velasquez’s son told police Feb. 24 that Goularte touched his genitals after taking him into a bathroom and that he told the boy not to tell anyone what had happened.

All of those named in the lawsuit were accused of having “fostered, maintained, and allowed an environment for its attendees to fall victim to sexual abuse at the hands of [Goularte].” He didn’t work at the facility, but as a resident of the house he had “daily access to the attendees/children,” the court filing stated.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in the spring that investigators were interviewing other attendees of the day care in case any of them were potential victims.

