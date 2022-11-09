Darcy Kuemper shaky in net as Capitals get blitzed by the Penguins

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For an up-and-down Washington Capitals team, the goaltending tandem had been among the bright spots in the early stages of their 2022-23 campaign. But in a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena, starting netminder Darcy Kuemper wasn’t sharp, particularly in an ugly second period. That allowed Pittsburgh (5-6-2) to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Kuemper didn’t get much help on the other side of the ice. Marcus Johansson scored the only goal against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith, who made 24 saves. It cut the deficit to 3-1 with 7:38 left, but the Capitals didn’t get any closer. Forward Jake Guentzel scored an empty-netter with 96 seconds left to produce the final score.

After both teams were scoreless after the first, the Penguins took full control with a three-goal second period.

Washington, which erupted for five goals Monday night in a win over Edmonton, reverted to its offensive struggles. While the Capitals went 4 for 5 on the power play against Edmonton, it went 0 for 4 on the power play against Pittsburgh and gave up a shorthanded goal.

Kuemper, who entered the game with a 2.42 goals against average and a .919 save percentage, stopped 24 of 27 shots, but the ones that got by him weren’t pretty.

Forward Jason Zucker gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 12:17 left in the second period. Zucker threw the puck on net, and it got loose behind Kuemper in the crease. The goalie couldn’t locate the puck and instead accidentally knocked it in with his left leg.

Forward Brock McGinn doubled Pittsburgh’s lead with 7:07 left, this time shorthanded. Again, Kuemper appeared to be in a prime position to stop the puck, but it trickled through his pads.

Jeff Petry gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead at 15:05 of the second. His center point shot beat Kuemper clean. Captain Sidney Crosby was credited with the primary assist, his 1,424th career point. Crosby and Alex Ovechkin entered Wednesday’s game tied at 1,423.

The Capitals again were without defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov. Carlson was hurt Oct. 29 at Nashville and remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He was eligible to return for Monday’s game against the Oilers and has been skating over the past few days, but he has not been medically cleared.

Orlov has not played since he suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday’s home loss to Arizona. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Washington started strong, but the Penguins pushed back to challenge Kuemper in the final 15 minutes of the first period. The Capitals had a 5-0 shots on goals advantage in the first five minutes, but the Penguins went outshot Washington 10-2 to end the period.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Alexeyev debuts

Alex Alexeyev made his season debut against the Penguins. He spent the beginning of the season on the long-term injury list after he hurt his left shoulder in the offseason. His injury occurred in Russia, where he was skating in a five-on-five game and “some guy just went straight at [him] and dislocated it.” He played three games with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., before being called up to Washington this week.

Alexeyev said Wednesday morning he felt “100 percent” after his lengthy rehab process. Against Pittsburgh, Alexeyev was with Matt Irwin on the third defensive pair.

To make room for Alexeyev on the roster, Washington sent prospect Lucas Johansen back down to the Hershey. Johansen, 24, played in one game before he was sent down.

Fehervary hits 100

Martin Fehervary has taken on a bigger responsibility with Carlson and Orlov out of the lineup, and Wednesday was his 100th career NHL game. Physicality has been a big part of Fehervary’s game, and he got some good licks in against a gritty Penguins team.

“He’s been really good since he got on a regular shift last year,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday morning. “From the time of his entry, we didn’t hide him. We didn’t move him around or keep him away from certain players. He has played against top players since being in the league.”

Oshie skates

T.J. Oshie skated Wednesday morning for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 29 at Nashville. Oshie is on injured reserve and is eligible to come off the list whenever he is medically cleared to play.

Oshie’s injury has been a bit of a mystery. It was so severe that the injury forced him to stay overnight in Nashville after the game rather than fly back with the team. The Capitals have not offered any details. Oshie played in nine games this season and scored two goals and recorded three assists.

Laviolette said Wednesday morning that Oshie was “progressing” but added there was no update to his injury status and he is out “indefinitely.”

T.J. Oshie (lower body, on IR) is on the ice before Capitals’ morning skate vs PIT. Just working on his own. Good sign. He was injured in Nashville on Oct. 29. pic.twitter.com/d0evIhAfJo — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 9, 2022

