Commanders called out for statement criticizing D.C. attorney general

The Washington Commanders were sharply critical Wednesday of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), one day ahead of a scheduled announcement by Racine’s office about its investigation of the team and owner Daniel Snyder. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight But the Commanders, after initially citing the August shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington in their criticism of Racine and drawing a public rebuke by Robinson’s agent, later issued a second statement that said they should have kept the two issues “separate and apart.”

Team president Jason Wright said in a statement Wednesday night that he’d spoken to Robert J. Contee III, chief of the D.C. police.

Commanders president Jason Wright’s statement in response to the team’s last statement: pic.twitter.com/YMifYX7fmw — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 10, 2022

“I just spoke to Chief Contee, conveying how much we support the work of MPD, as well as public safety leaders and elected officials working to reduce gun violence and crime across the region,” Wright said. “The earlier statement expressed our external counsel’s ongoing frustration with the Attorney General’s office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with this team. The lawyers’ legitimate frustrations with the AG should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player.”

The public contentiousness began after Racine’s office said that he will hold a news conference Thursday “to make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders.” The office did not disclose details and declined further comment.

The Commanders reacted with a statement from a spokesperson in which they said: “Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight. Despite the out -of-control violent crime in D.C., today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.”

A Commanders spokesperson just issued this statement in light of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and his office scheduling a news conference "to make a major announcement related to the [team]" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HWYvdmzRY9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022

Police have arrested two teen suspects in connection to the Aug. 28 shooting.

Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First, wrote Wednesday evening on Twitter: “Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The Washington Post reported last month that Racine’s office had nearly completed its investigation of the Commanders and Snyder and planned to take further action in the case.

“The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation for nearly a year,” the team said in its initial statement Wednesday. “As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players.”

