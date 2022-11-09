Hailey Yentis is the hero for Churchill in 4A field hockey state semifinals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Churchill senior Hailey Yentis started walking again after she tore her ACL playing lacrosse as a sophomore, she felt as if she was falling behind. She wasn’t running as fast as before, and the 11-month recovery period forced her to act as a team manager for the field hockey team as a junior.

As a result, Yentis, who describes herself as relatively shy, wasn’t certain how she would fit in with the field hockey team in her return to the field. But as they have been all season, her teammates were on her side, and they sure were glad Wednesday night she was on theirs. Yentis was the hero for the Bulldogs in a Maryland 4A state semifinal at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville, finding the back of the cage in the first and final quarters to lift Churchill to a 2-0 win over Dulaney and punch their second straight ticket to the state championship game.

Saturday’s final at Stevenson University in Owings Mills pits two heavyweights — Churchill (17-0) has to get past Broadneck (19-0) if it wants to become Montgomery County’s first state champion since Quince Orchard in 2006.

It wasn’t the first clutch moment for Yentis, who has 10 goals in her first season on varsity, in a royal-blue-and-kelly-green uniform. She netted the overtime game-winner in one of the Bulldogs’ closest wins, a 2-1 victory against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

“Hailey is someone who comes through when the pressure is really high,” Churchill Coach Cay Miller said. “She gets the job done. And she played a great game tonight.”

Churchill broke through midway into the first quarter, when senior forward Jordan Lapidus fed a pass downfield to an open Yentis, who beat Dulaney goalkeeper Addie Erdman.

The Bulldogs maintained the 1-0 lead at halftime despite a potent attack by the Lions (13-4). Goalkeeper Leila Burki turned back four shots, while Churchill fired off only one more attempt beyond Yentis’s first-quarter score.

While the Bulldogs kept pushing in the third quarter, they struggled to get through the Lions’ defense. Churchill also missed a couple of big chances with back-to-back unsuccessful penalty corners.

But the Bulldogs added to the lead less than three minutes into the fourth when Yentis knocked in her second goal of the night to give the Bulldogs some breathing room.

“It felt like we truly were that team that we’ve always wanted to be,” Yentis said. “We were going to be that Montgomery County team that finally won a field hockey championship.”

Broadneck shuts out Whitman

The Bruins advanced to the 4A final with a dominant 3-0 victory over Whitman (14-2-1) behind goals from Arden Hunteman, Katelyn Kearns and Maya Everett.

Broadneck advances to the state championship game for the first time in 20 years, when it won the 2002 title.

“Sometimes they make it look easy. And they work so hard to make it look easy,” Coach Shannon Hanratty said.

The Bruins have many individual standouts, including Maya Everett, who signed with Maryland on Wednesday. But this Broadneck team is far from a one-player show — 17 of their 20 field players have scored at least once.

