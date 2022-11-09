Victim of player dropped by Bruins speaks out on racist bullying

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After reliving a period of his life in which he was subjected to racist bullying by Mitchell Miller, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers said in a statement released Wednesday that “it hurts my heart what he did to me.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miller, a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, was convicted as a 14-year-old juvenile of bullying and assaulting Meyer-Crothers, a Black, developmentally disabled eighth-grade classmate.

Their story became the center of a controversy Friday when the Boston Bruins extended an entry-level contract offer to Miller. By Saturday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman emphatically said Miller is “not coming into the NHL,” and on Sunday, after more backlash from Bruins players and fans, Miller’s contract was rescinded. Bruins President Cam Neely said the team had “dropped the ball” in vetting Miller and failing to contact the family of Meyer-Crothers.

Meyer-Crothers addressed the situation in a statement he sent to Akim Aliu, chair of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and asked the organization to release on his behalf. The HDA was founded by current and former NHL players in June 2020 after the killing of George Floyd.

“I have been bullied since I was in 1st grade,” Meyer-Crothers began. “There were not many Black kids at my school. I was called ‘brownie’ and ‘n-----.’

“Kids said my Black mom and dad didn’t love me that’s why I had white parents. Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head. This happened my whole time in school.

“When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a N word. I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of. I had to say I was his ‘n------’ to sit at his table and he made me clean the whole table. He threw food in my face. I was called ‘n-----’ every day.”

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

Meyer-Crothers said he was told by school officials to stay away from Miller “because he wasn’t my friend,” adding that Miller’s friends began bullying him after he says Miller was “expelled” from school.

“He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn’t want to do. In junior high, I got beat up by him,” he said of Miller. “Everyone thought he was cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life.”

Miller and another classmate admitted in juvenile court in 2016 to bullying Meyer-Crothers while all three lived in suburban Toledo, the Arizona Republic reported in 2020 when the Arizona Coyotes renounced their rights to him. Meyer-Crothers testified Miller had taunted him for years, calling him “Brownie” and using the n-word, and recounted an incident, captured on video, in which Miller and another boy tricked Meyer-Crothers into licking a candy push pop they’d wiped in a urinal. Miller and the other boy were charged in an Ohio court with assault, admitted to the bullying in juvenile court, were sentenced to 25 hours of community service and were ordered to write an apology to Meyer-Crothers.

When the Bruins made their offer Friday, Miller said in a statement provided by the team that, “When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.

“To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.”

Meyer-Crothers said in his statement that he was texted “constantly” by Miller in October and finally answered Snapchat and Instagram messages in which Miller “asked me why I always have my parents doing stuff for me and why can’t I speak for myself.”

Miller “told me he was sorry and [that the apology] didn’t involve hockey. He told me he was doing stuff in the community and helping the youth and wanted to be my friend,” Meyer-Crothers wrote.

“I told him, ‘That’s all cool but where is the proof though?’ He didn’t give me any. All the lies I have been told from him for so many years I don’t believe what Mitchell told me. He kept asking me to be his friend and that he has changed over the years from what he did.

“I told him, ‘I’m not just gonna be your friend after all you did to me.’ I am now getting messages on social media from people, calling me … ‘you stupid n-----,’ saying that ‘I need help’. Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me.

“So I just wanted to tell everyone — when Mitchell says we’re friends, it isn’t true. I can’t take any more of this.”

