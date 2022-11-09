Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia Eagles have shot to the top of the NFL standings in large part because their offensive system maximizes dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old MVP candidate is the maestro of a scheme based on the run-pass option (RPO), which lets Hurts read defenses and choose to run (handoff) or pass (throw). There are many components to the Eagles’ success — including offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s innovative wrinkles, the talent surrounding Hurts, complementary play from the defense — but one of the most critical is Hurts’s ability to make the right decisions in RPOs.

In the first two weeks, defenses challenged Hurts with contrasting styles. Detroit blitzed him heavily with man-to-man coverage, and Minnesota tested his patience and decision-making by mostly sitting back in zone. Hurts shredded both with his head, arm and legs.

The #Eagles have run the second-most RPOs in the NFL through six weeks, and they run them better than anyone



Exhibit A: Sunday Night Football #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gdeaIfHkLO — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 18, 2022

In Week 3, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio tried something different. He mixed coverages, and when the Eagles called an RPO or read-option run, the Commanders attacked the mesh point — the spot in the backfield where Hurts and the running back meet as Hurts reads the defense — with the primary goal of getting Hurts to give up the ball.

Advertisement

Even though Washington lost, 24-8, Del Rio’s strategy disrupted the RPOs, limited Hurts as a runner and forced the Eagles to use a different approach. (They won by throwing downfield.) Since then, Del Rio’s game plan has become a base template for Philadelphia’s opponents, according to Logan Paulsen, a former Washington tight end who is now a broadcast analyst for the Commanders.

“[Teams have said], ‘We need to take away this RPO system that they’ve got developed around the run game because really, that’s what kills you,’” Paulsen said. He acknowledged it’s a tough task — the Eagles are 8-0 because they’re a complete team, capable of adapting — but he said replicating the core of the strategy probably will be key for Washington to limit Hurts in the rematch in Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football.”

“If you can get the football out of his hands, the offense becomes a little bit more normalized, and then you force him to kind of win from the pocket,” Paulsen said. “And while he’s capable of doing that, that’s definitely not where he’s at his best.”

For Washington’s defense to be successful, players must be disciplined with their eyes (to read Hurts) and their rushing lanes (to keep him contained). The Commanders probably will need their smartest and most athletic defenders, which makes the health of middle linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) and defensive end Chase Young (ACL) key storylines. And if the defense mitigates the RPOs, can it consistently stop what comes next: carries by the running backs, quick plays, screens and deep shots?

Advertisement

There’s reason to believe it’s possible. Since Week 5, albeit against weaker competition, the Commanders’ defense has excelled. The line has regularly generated pressure with four rushers — led by tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — and the three-safety sets have been disruptive. Younger players, such as linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, have developed.

But each week, Philadelphia has shown it can exploit any weakness. Against Jacksonville’s young front, it was zone read. When Arizona generated pressure, Hurts threw short passes and relied on his receivers to pick up yards after the catch. When Washington limited the run, Hurts threw deep; wide receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for receptions of 38, 44 and 45 yards.

“They caught too many 50-50 balls,” said Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was in coverage on the 38- and 44-yarders. “Anytime you give ’em up, you don’t want to, but you don’t panic. That’s part of football. … You look at your technique, see where you can get better, and you just always have the confidence that you can make those plays.”

The #Commanders sideline looked so demoralized watching Jalen Hurts connect with DeVonta Smith deep between two defenders 🤣pic.twitter.com/TAVJaopIGi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2022

Ultimately, though, the Commanders had a decent process, Paulsen said. The Eagles have so many edges — including an aggressive coach who will go for fourth downs, a good defense that allows the offense to stick with its approach, the No. 1 turnover margin in the NFL (plus-15) — that it’s important for opponents to try to emphasize what they seem to want to avoid. And despite Hurts’s undeniable development as a passer, that’s still the true dropback pass without the gadgetry of options, motion or play action.

Advertisement

This season, Hurts has had only 86 true dropbacks, 23rd in the NFL, according to the website Sports Info Solutions. In those situations, Paulsen said, Hurts is good but not outstanding at reading defenses. He can be fooled by disguised coverages or rushed by the illusion of a blitz. Since he faced Washington, “he has not been as efficient passing,” Paulsen added.

But the challenge is to contain Hurts even when he’s not running an RPO. In the pocket, he breaks containment regularly, often back and out to the left or right, and from there, he can throw or rush to convert third-and-longs. In late October, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith told reporters Hurts was a threat to break the pocket and create with his feet at the same level as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

“We really just have to be able to rush disciplined and compress the pocket against guys like him,” Highsmith said, adding, “We just have to be really disciplined, and we have to communicate.”

Jalen Hurts really made this throw on 3rd and 12, rolling to his left, with a rusher in his face, throwing a strike 30 yards down field to the backside.



SHEESH 🔥#Eaglespic.twitter.com/Q4kHQjUahd — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 13, 2022

If Washington can’t limit Philadelphia’s options, the defense will be in trouble. The Eagles have a massive offensive line, perhaps the best in the NFL, and during critical situations, they will bludgeon a defense with it. On a fourth-quarter drive against Dallas, they ran nine times in 13 plays; on a fourth-quarter drive against Jacksonville, they ran nine times in 11 plays; and on a fourth-quarter drive against Arizona, they ran 13 times in 16 plays.

Advertisement

“It’s like watching a snake choke a mouse. It’s crazy,” Paulsen said. “You don’t really see that very often in the NFL. But it happens, and you just see, like, [defenders are] too tired to get there.”

This is why the job of limiting Hurts does not fall on the defense alone. The ability of Washington’s offense to sustain drives will be critical — if not to score, then at least to flip field position and rest the defense. Philadelphia’s run defense is a weakness, particularly with nose tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and lowly Houston managed to keep the game close last week by running the ball well.

In the past, Washington’s offense has won physical, ball-control battles with Taylor Heinicke, the most notable being the 2021 upset of Tampa Bay. But the offense rarely has put together long drives this season. Since Heinicke took over, it has averaged 5.7 plays per possession, 21st in the NFL. If the Commanders are to have a chance against Hurts, a dual-threat potential MVP with a complete team around him, their defense is going to need help.

GiftOutline Gift Article