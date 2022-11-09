At general managers’ meetings in Vegas, Aaron Judge is talk of the town

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — As a few dozen baseball executives milled around the lunch set out for them in the Conrad hotel conference center Tuesday, Oakland Athletics assistant general manager Billy Owens was greeting old friends from other teams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I was just telling them we signed [Aaron] Judge,” Owens joked to New York Mets General Manager Billy Eppler, who was well aware that the low-spending A’s had not, in fact, agreed to a $300 million dollar deal with MLB’s biggest superstar.

“Good for you,” Eppler said, deadpan but earnest, as Owens explained they had sold Judge, a Northern California native, on being close to home. A few other executives stood nearby, chuckling along with them.

The joke, of course, is that every executive who passed by knew no one had signed Judge. They come to these meetings each year knowing exactly where their teams stand and hoping to determine exactly where the others are positioning themselves, too. And they come knowing that just a handful of teams probably have the money to land the man who hit 62 homers on baseball’s biggest stage this season. The A’s, who have just less than $32 million committed to their 2023 roster according to the website Cot’s Baseball Contracts, are almost certainly not one of them.

But for those who are interested in Judge and other top-tier free agents such as starters Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón or shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, this week’s general managers’ meetings have been something of a complex exploration process.

Because the lockout pushed the season back a week and because the World Series just ended Saturday, teams are governed by what those in the industry call a quiet period, a five-day span in which only a free agent’s current team can talk numbers with him while potential suitors are forced to settle for more nebulous conversations such as team needs and player preferences.

Those conversations are happening — and happening in earnest — particularly with representatives for top-of-the-market stars such as Judge, who turned down an extension worth $213.5 million over seven years before his historic season and almost certainly will be looking for more than the $30.5 million annually that extension would have promised.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday he has been in touch with Judge’s agent, but he declined to specify what those conversations looked like. Cashman has been clear that the Yankees want Judge back, and Judge has indicated he appreciates playing in New York. But it seems he will have other options.

The free-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, seem to consider almost any big-name free agent who hits the market, then find room in their lineup later. From trading for Mookie Betts to signing Freddie Freeman to an already loaded team, the Dodgers do not exactly wait for holes to emerge before splurging to fill them — and while GM Brandon Gomes said Wednesday that his team will make starting pitching a priority this offseason, he didn’t rule out a pursuit of Judge.

“He’s pretty good,” Gomes said. “He’s available? He had a decent year this year.”

The San Francisco Giants, perhaps looking for a splash after a disappointing 2022 season, also seem poised to make a run at Judge, though their general manager, Farhan Zaidi, would not speak in specifics about whether they had met with Judge’s representatives or how fervent their pursuit might be. But his team’s priorities highlighted some of the reasons Judge’s free agency is a somewhat complicated one.

For example, Zaidi indicated the Giants want to inject their aging lineup with athleticism and bolster their defense, and while Judge is neither unathletic or incapable defensively, his strengths are his power and his offense. He is 31, old enough that any team looking to sign him for more than a half decade or so probably would have to plan for him to serve as a designated hitter late in his career. And he is coming off one of the best all-around offensive years in history — the kind of year that would be tough to duplicate.

Any team signing Judge would need to feel it could still afford to build around him if championship pieces were not already in place. And any team that could sign Judge and still afford that — the Yankees, the Dodgers, the Giants, perhaps the recently splurging Texas Rangers, maybe the New York Mets or the Boston Red Sox — would find themselves considering how much he could change their fortunes now vs. how much his contract might limit those fortunes later.

“I think everybody is dealing with that same trade-off between concentrating some sort of financial resources on one or two roster spots versus being able to hit up on multiple spots,” Zaidi said. “But I think from a financial standpoint, there’s nobody that would be sort of out of our capability to meet what we expect the contract demands will be. So then it will just be a question of whether there is mutual interest and how we put together the best possible team. It’s not going to be about any one player.”

Judge is the centerpiece of this year’s free agent market, but other promising outfielders, such as speedy Brandon Nimmo, are available. None of them can provide Judge’s all-around offensive impact, however.

There is a wealth of elite shortstops available for the second straight season. All those teams that could afford Judge also probably would be able to take on long-term deals for Correa or Turner — and indeed, many teams will want to fill holes at shortstop this offseason. The Dodgers will need a new shortstop if they don’t re-sign Turner. The Yankees will need to decide whether they can wait out top prospects or need star power now.

If the Atlanta Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson, they might find themselves chasing a top-end shortstop, too. Zaidi wouldn’t even rule out the Giants for a shortstop, suggesting that, while Brandon Crawford has been a franchise stalwart, he was having conversations with agents for shortstops who might be willing to play elsewhere as Trevor Story did when he signed with the Red Sox last winter.

Because of the relative dearth of major offensive impact on the market, catcher Willson Contreras offers a particularly rare profile — a good hitting catcher. Contreras is sixth in on-base-plus-slugging percentage among all major league catchers since the start of the 2018 season. Only four catchers have hit more homers in that span. The St. Louis Cardinals, in need of a replacement for Yadier Molina, are among the teams that have expressed interest, according to a person familiar with the situation who said the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers also are interested.

None of those teams can make any kind of offer until the quiet period ends later this week, so none of them will fall for it when colleagues joke they signed Judge to some wild deal. Judge is not necessarily a domino that needs to fall for teams to commit to their offseason paths, but he is certainly the most high-profile free agent available this winter. Executives won’t need a conference center grapevine to know when Judge makes his decision. Everyone is watching, and everyone will know.

