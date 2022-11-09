Seattle scored three touchdowns in the final 18 minutes Sunday to put the Cardinals away, holding Arizona’s offense to just 14 points in a 31-21 win. (The Cardinals’ other seven points came on a pick-six by linebacker Zaven Collins). Seattle won its fourth straight and improved its division-leading record to 6-3.
Now for the bad news. Our other Week 9 best bet advocated taking the Minnesota Vikings minus 3½ points against the Washington Commanders, and that fairly even matchup ended with the Vikings playing for the winning field goal. That resulted in a loss (if you grabbed Vikings -3½) or a push (if you had Vikings -3). Not great for the bankroll, but at least the numbers indicated we were on the right track. The roadblocks to a bigger Minnesota win were a lack of efficiency in the red zone (2 for 4) and a porous run defense that allowed the Commanders to rack up 137 rushing yards (and 4.6 per carry). Otherwise, Washington was 3 for 10 on third down and only had one drive extend inside the 20-yard line.
Maybe I should only give out player props. In Week 9, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill rewarded anyone tailing my prediction that he would go over 86½ receiving yards against the Chicago Bears. He did that and then some. Hill ended up with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown, pushing his average yards per route run to 4.0, a feat we haven’t seen in six years.
Tyreek Hill gained 143 yards on 27 routes in Week 9 (5.3 yards per route).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 6, 2022
Hill has averaged 4.0 yards per route this season, the only player over 3.3 in a season since 2016 (min. 200 routes).#MIAvsCHI | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/u493mvhoTu
Best bets record: 9-10
Player props record: 5-1
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday evening; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.
Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Green Bay Packers</b>
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -5, playable to -6½
This isn’t an ideal number for backing Dallas, but the Packers are in disarray. A preseason playoff hopeful coming off a 13-4 season, Green Bay is 3-6 and has lost five straight, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions in which he was the Packers’ leading rusher. Aaron Jones, the would-be lead back, left Sunday’s contest early with an ankle injury and was seen in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game. To make matters worse, the team’s wide receivers room is depleted by injuries, with rookie Romeo Doubs — who ranks third on the team in catches, one spot behind Jones — on crutches with his right foot in a boot Sunday. The injuries are only exacerbating Rodgers’s poor passing performance. He has been the sixth-least-valuable passer of 2022, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating — one spot behind Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett — after ranking first a year ago. His passer rating (89.0) is the lowest it has been since he became the Packers’ starter in 2008.
Pass rusher Rashan Gary, whose six sacks lead the team, reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, too, making it even tougher to back the Packers in the near term. If I can find the Cowboys -6½ at plus money, I certainly would consider it.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Under 43½ points. On the point spread, the pick is Rams -3, but it’s not a best bet.
These are two struggling offenses. The Rams are scoring 5.9 fewer points per game than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play, per TruMedia. That ranks 28th in the NFL. The Cardinals are falling short by 1.7 points per game, ranking 20th. But Arizona might be even worse than that, considering it is scoring 7.8 fewer points per game than expected after removing the benefit of turnovers, which can be fluky.
How low am I expecting this total to be? I am going to explore the prices for totals under 37½ (target price: +200), 34½ (+300) and 33½ (+360), plus some exact score totals such as 16-10, 16-13 and 20-10 in the Rams’ favor.
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (-6½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Minnesota Vikings +6½
This is not a best bet, but it’s an interesting case study in key numbers. The line was sitting at Vikings +7½ before softening a little after reports surfaced that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being examined for a right elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament. I immediately jumped on that +7½ number because, in my view, there was only one direction the line could move significantly: in Minnesota’s favor. Even if Allen is cleared and the line moves in the other direction — say, to Vikings +8 or +8½ — I am still beyond the key number of seven, the second-most-likely margin of victory in the NFL. If Allen is held out, the line is likely to move significantly in Minnesota’s direction and I have a bargain. As of Tuesday evening, the wager already looks like a good one, with the Vikings getting 6 or 6½ points, depending on the oddsmaker.
In light of Josh Allen's possible injury I took a small position on Vikings +7½— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) November 7, 2022
I have the game at Bills -8 so I think the spread can only go one way.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 10 slate.
Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Carolina Panthers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video
Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2½) in Munich
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +2½ or +120 or better on the money line
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Miami Dolphins -3½ or -6½ +135
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Tennessee Titans -3
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Chicago Bears -3
Houston Texans at New York Giants (-6½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New York Giants -6½
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -9½
New Orleans Saints (-2½) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +2½ or +135 or better on the money line
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (-6½)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -6½
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (-7)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers +7
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-10½)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
Pick: Washington Commanders +10½