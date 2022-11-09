This isn’t an ideal number for backing Dallas, but the Packers are in disarray. A preseason playoff hopeful coming off a 13-4 season, Green Bay is 3-6 and has lost five straight, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions in which he was the Packers’ leading rusher. Aaron Jones, the would-be lead back, left Sunday’s contest early with an ankle injury and was seen in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game. To make matters worse, the team’s wide receivers room is depleted by injuries, with rookie Romeo Doubs — who ranks third on the team in catches, one spot behind Jones — on crutches with his right foot in a boot Sunday. The injuries are only exacerbating Rodgers’s poor passing performance. He has been the sixth-least-valuable passer of 2022, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating — one spot behind Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett — after ranking first a year ago. His passer rating (89.0) is the lowest it has been since he became the Packers’ starter in 2008.