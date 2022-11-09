River Hill makes sure next chance counts in Md. 3A field hockey semis

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, River Hill field hockey midfielder Maddie Vasilios received a pass off a penalty corner, dribbled through Marriotts Ridge defenders and hit the ball into the goal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After teammates hugged Vasilios, the referee blew her whistle: No goal. The officials ruled Vasilios’s swing dangerous. “It was a huge motivator,” Vasilios said. “I thought that it would have counted.”

About 2½ minutes later, Vasilios released her frustration when she struck the ball from 13 yards out. The ball flew by Marriotts Ridge’s goalkeeper and thumped against the back of the goal.

This one counted to clinch River Hill’s 2-0 win in the Maryland 3A semifinals at Glen Burnie High. The Howard County program will play Crofton, which beat Westminster in the other semifinal, in the final Saturday night at Stevenson University.

Advertisement

“I love playing under that pressure that you never know what's going to happen,” said Vasilios, who’s committed to the University of Maryland. “It's just a huge, big step for the whole team just to do something that’s so rare.”

Last year, River Hill (16-2) came close to winning its second state championship but squandered an early lead in a 2-1 loss to Arundel in the 3A final. Seeking depth for this season, Vasilios recruited her lacrosse teammates to play field hockey.

Vasilios and midfielder Puja Nanjappa, a Stanford commit, visited River Hill’s field before and after practices to help their new teammates adjust to the sport. Coach Shelly Chamness said her Hawks meshed during their 6-3 win over Marriotts Ridge (11-5) on Sept. 22.

On Oct. 10, River Hill beat the Mustangs again, 5-0, behind Vasilios’s hat trick to help secure the Howard County championship. Vasilios fretted about defeating the same team three times, but the senior calmed those nerves with 9:38 remaining in the first half Wednesday, when she scored off a penalty corner.

Advertisement

With her team huddled on the sideline for a 10-minute halftime, Chamness guided players in envisioning the ball entering the goal. When Vasilios thought she accomplished that with 11:07 remaining but the goal was erased, she and her teammates desired another score.

Chamness often witnesses that drive in her star player. Once, Vasilios missed the ball on a swing during a game and responded by scoring three consecutive goals. With 8:48 left Wednesday, Nanjappa passed across the turf to Vasilios, who scored her 49th goal this season.

“That's what you want out of a player,” Chamness said. “The other players see it, too, and they're right on board. She doesn't want to mess anything up.”

While Vasilios has mentored her teammates, her advice for them will be simple Saturday.

“Just play our game, honestly,” Vasilios said. “We know what we can do, and we know the skill that we have. So going out there and playing how River Hill plays, I think that we could honestly win.”

After River Hill’s victory, Crofton, an Anne Arundel County school that opened last year, qualified for the state final with a 6-3 win over Westminster. Forwards Charlotte DeForest and Mary-Cate Parks each scored twice for the Cardinals (15-2).

“Last year, after getting defeated in the playoffs, we were like, ‘Our goal is to go to states next year,’ ” DeForest said. “We knew even back then that this was something that we were capable of.”

GiftOutline Gift Article