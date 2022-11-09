With the World Cup looming, Gregg Berhalter unveils his USMNT squad

The U.S. men’s national team will be one of the youngest squads at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will feature many players new to the global tournament. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — After four years and 56 matches, 88 player auditions, countless scouting missions and video sessions, two regional trophies and an uneasy qualifying campaign, Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday unveiled his U.S. World Cup squad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Most of the 26 players headed to Qatar for soccer’s quadrennial festival are young, employed by European clubs and, since Berhalter took charge after the U.S. failure to qualify for the 2018 tournament, they’ve been cornerstones of the refurbished men’s program.

Most of the selections were all but certain for a long time and some were foreshadowed by recent call-ups. But there was one major surprise: Zack Steffen, Berhalter’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of his tenure, did not make the cut.

The other notable absences were midfielder Malik Tillman, winger Paul Arriola and strikers Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok.

The list was unveiled hours before nine MLS players and the coaching staff were scheduled to fly to Doha, where they’ll reunite with 17 European-based brethren over the weekend.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams headline the squad, which will open Group B on Nov. 21 against Wales and later play England and Iran.

Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson are in. So are Tim Weah, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest.

“Final roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s contributions who helped us get to this point,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete.”

There was some unexpected intrigue. Steffen lost out to Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson. Tim Ream, a 35-year-old center back for the Premier League’s Fulham, made the list, even though he hasn’t received any call-ups since last fall.

Luca de la Torre, who provides depth in central midfielder, made the cut, despite a leg injury that was slated to sideline him right up to the opener. McKennie and Dest are nursing injuries that weren’t deemed serious enough to warrant roster omission.

With European leagues in action this weekend before pausing for the World Cup, Berhalter isn’t out of the woods on the injury front. He does have until Monday to formally submit the roster to FIFA, the sport’s global governing body. Additionally, roster changes necessitated by injury are permissible 24 hours before the team’s first game.

Aside from injury concerns, Berhalter also faced questions about his central defense, a soft spot in the lineup. As expected, he selected Zimmerman, Aaron Long and Cameron Carter-Vickers, then filled out the corps with Ream, who captains Fulham.

Center back Chris Richards ruled himself out Tuesday after nursing a leg ailment since late August.

Jordan Morris beat out Arriola for depth on the flanks and Cristian Roldan got the nod over Tillman.

Unsettled for much of four years, the crew of World Cup strikers did not take firm shape until recent months. Jesús Ferreira, 21, has been a constant in the player pool and Josh Sargent, 22, secured his place with a resurgence this season with Norwich City in England.

Pepi also figured to receive the call amid a strong campaign in the Netherlands, but Berhalter opted for Haji Wright, a Turkish-based striker in great form this season.

Berhalter’s decisions were made easier by FIFA expanding rosters by three.

The only U.S. player with World Cup experience is right back DeAndre Yedlin, who, at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, appeared in three matches as a sub.

With an average age of 25.5, the U.S. team is expected to have one of the youngest, if not the youngest, rosters in the 32-team field.

A U.S.-record 13 players are from Europe’s top-five leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. Two are in England’s second tier, known as the Championship, and others are stationed in first divisions in the Netherlands, Scotland and Turkey.

Five players on the roster did not appear in any of the qualifiers: Horvath, Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Wright and defender Joe Scally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

