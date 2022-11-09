New book profiles those who have shaped Virginia’s rich baseball legacy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the first World Series game ever played, on Oct. 1, 1903, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Deacon Phillippe, who was born in the small Southwest Virginia town of Rural Retreat, outdueled Boston Americans pitcher and future Hall of Famer Cy Young in a 7-3 win. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Another Virginia native, Astros ace Justin Verlander, left his mark on this year’s World Series, earning the win in Game 5 of Houston’s eventual six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. Verlander, who grew up outside of Richmond and played college baseball at Old Dominion, is the favorite to take home his third American League Cy Young Award — named for the guy who did okay for himself despite losing the first World Series game more than a century ago — when the winner is announced next week.

Phillippe and Verlander are two of the many names featured in a new book about baseball in the commonwealth, “From Tidewater to the Shenandoah: Snapshots from Virginia’s Rich Baseball Legacy,” which was co-authored by longtime local sportswriters David Driver and Lacy Lusk.

“Our two goals for the book were to represent all areas of the state as best we could, and all levels of play, from high school to college to the minors to the majors,” Driver, who recently served as the sports editor for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, said in a phone interview.

Advertisement

As its title suggests, the book isn’t a comprehensive history of baseball in Virginia, but rather a collection of brief biographies of players, coaches, scouts, broadcasters and others with baseball ties to the commonwealth, beginning with people from the Richmond area and proceeding clockwise around the state.

There’s a chapter on longtime Richmond baseball coach Tracy Woodson, who was a member of Dodgers’ 1988 World Series team, and another on Harrisonburg native and former George Mason pitching standout Tyler Zombro, who made an inspiring comeback after taking a line drive to the head in a 2021 minor league game. Culpeper native Eppa Rixey, who became the first Virginian inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 1963, is featured in the book, as is Richmond native Ray Dandridge, who played in the Negro Leagues from 1933 to 1944 and was finally enshrined in Cooperstown in 1987.

Driver and Lusk also shine a light on Virginians such as Negro League star Spottswood Poles, who was known as the Black Ty Cobb; Curt Dudley, who has been the public-address announcer for the Valley Baseball League for 40 years; and Michael Tucker, who attracted scouts to Longwood University in Farmville in the early 1990s before his 12-year big league career. Most of the names featured in the book are Virginia natives, but there are a few exceptions, including Ryan Zimmerman, who was born in North Carolina but has his number retired at the University of Virginia and spent his entire career with the Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

Driver began working on the book after completing his first self-published project — “Hoop Dreams in Europe,” a collection of stories about American players who built careers abroad — earlier this year. With the World Series complete, he and Lusk, who has been the Washington Nationals’ correspondent for Baseball America since 2005, are planning an update to their first edition before spring training. Driver said they’ve already heard from plenty of readers asking why this person or that person isn’t mentioned.

“According to Baseball Reference, there are about 350 Virginia natives who made the major leagues,” Driver said. “If we were to do something on every one, we’d be talking about a three-volume set.”

Focusing exclusively on the major league talent Virginia has produced would also preclude a broader look at some of the people who have shaped the commonwealth’s various minor league and summer collegiate teams and circuits, including the Rockingham County Baseball League, which was founded in 1924.

“I think all 50 states could have a book like this,” Driver said, “but I think the small-town communities is what makes Virginia unique. The fans who come to these Valley League and Rockingham County Baseball League games in the summer, they know who these guys are. They see them in town. They might even stay in their house.”

GiftOutline Gift Article